"I hate this for Paige": Fans comment on Paige and Craig's relationship over the latter's behavior on Winter House

Winter House Season 2 aired yet another dramatic episode on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented significant drama between the cast members as they navigated personal relationships and strained friendships and also spent some quality time with each other in Vermont. A few castmates faced criticism from viewers for their behavior.

Season 2 of the hit reality series has caught viewers' attention since its premiere on October 13, 2022. With so much drama in the beginning, there is only more to come as the season progresses. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how the season fares for them.

On this week's episode of Winter House, Craig's behavior throughout the episode worried Paige. He picked fights with multiple cast members, making her feel uncomfortable. Fans were concerned about Paige dealing with her boyfriend's behavior. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Relationships begin to shatter during a snow squall; Craig takes a firm stance on shared house chores; Ciara, Luke and Jason flirt with the newcomers; after a party at a local bar in town, tensions rise."

Craig creates chaos in Winter House Season 2 Episode 2

On tonight's episode of Winter House, Craig once again created chaos when he refused to clean the house after creating a mess the previous night. On their first night in a house in Vermont, the cast members started off the show with a party. However, throughout the time, Craig was seen punching and breaking glass, filling the floor with the same and making it impossible for people to walk without getting hurt by the broken glass pieces.

Craig, however, maintained that he wouldn't clean even after the cast members mentioned that he was the one who created the mess. The reality star stated that he was 34 years old and made enough money to afford a cleaner. This didn't sit well with his friends. Craig further said:

"If I have to clean up after myself, then I'm not gonna party like that anymore."

Luke was frustrated with Craig's attitude, while the latter maintained his stance. The cast felt that Craig wasn't mature enough to clean up after breaking all the glass and acting like a baby. They felt that he was a "spolied brat."

In a confessional on Winter House, Kory, who studied with Craig in college, said:

"This is the same Craig I've known since college. I don't think Craig means to come off as an a**hole. But his delivery is wrong."

Later on in the episode, Luke and Craig clashed over differences of opinion and values. The latter believed that he worked hard to earn his money and didn't have to clean up when he could afford someone to do it for him.

Craig even had an argument with Amanda and called her "stupid" for picking up glasses after being thrown. Paige asked him to keep his thoughts inside, however, he then picked a fight with Amanda and Kyle before exiting the room.

After witnessing the fight, Paige, in a confessional on Winter House, said:

"Your boyfriend fighting with your friends over even something frivolous is extremely stressful. Craig is like a toddler when he's drunk. It's a lot."

Throughout the episode, Craig picked a fight with Luke over past issues. However, all hell broke loose when he accused the latter of making women feel uncomfortable. Luke, who felt insulted, left the house. The cast mates agreed that although Craig had a point, his delivery could have been better, and conveyed the same to Paige.

By the end of this week's episode, Paige was worried over Craig's involvement in fights and over his drunken behavior. Will everything end well with the couple? Only time will tell.

Fans show concern for Paige after Craig's behavior on Winter House

Fans were disappointed with Craig's behavior and were worried about Paige dealing with the same. They took to social media to express their opinions. Check out what they have to say.

Shadablu @Shadablu1 Finally Paige is going to experience the REAL Craig!!! #WinterHouse Finally Paige is going to experience the REAL Craig!!! #WinterHouse

Erica Lombardo @EricaBardo How Paige is still with Craig after filming #WinterHouse is shocking! How Paige is still with Craig after filming #WinterHouse is shocking!

Andrea Brickman @AndreaBrickman How sad is it that Paige’s storyline is seeing how she’ll react to Craig’s obnoxious behavior? I’m embarrassed for her. #WinterHouse How sad is it that Paige’s storyline is seeing how she’ll react to Craig’s obnoxious behavior? I’m embarrassed for her. #WinterHouse

LE Hill @LauraElaine15 I feel like Paige really needs to unpack why she’s so drawn to Craig’s “messiness.” Maybe with a therapist. #WinterHouse I feel like Paige really needs to unpack why she’s so drawn to Craig’s “messiness.” Maybe with a therapist. #WinterHouse

Meg @megg_sarah Wow I like Craig WAYYY less after this episode. Paige get your man…. #WinterHouse Wow I like Craig WAYYY less after this episode. Paige get your man…. #WinterHouse

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 #winterhouse Paige running away and hiding every time Craig does something embarrassing is super annoying @BravoTV Paige running away and hiding every time Craig does something embarrassing is super annoying @BravoTV #winterhouse

Dina @NorCal_Mendo Nothing is a BIGGER turnoff then someone that acts like Craig....if I were in Paige's shoes I'd be mentally checking out of the relationship right about now #winterhouse Nothing is a BIGGER turnoff then someone that acts like Craig....if I were in Paige's shoes I'd be mentally checking out of the relationship right about now #winterhouse

Winter House Season 2 is getting dramatic with each passing episode. With these many arguments, will the cast face more restrained relationships or will they be able to hash out their differences by the end of the season? Only time will tell.

Keep watching Winter House on Bravo.

