What is Brittany Galvin’s job? The reality TV star is set to give love a second chance in Bachelor in Paradise 2022

Bachelor in Paradise is back to provide single contestants with a second chance at love on the beaches of Mexico. The show is set to bring back fan-favorite rejects of the franchise and put them in a more light-hearted setting than the one they were used to. The individuals set to return have all previously appeared on either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Among these participants is Brittany Galvin, who previously appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Galvin was among the five girls who entered the show in week three and was eliminated two weeks later. However, her stint on the male-centric TV show did not weaken her determination to find love, so she is back again to find someone whose rose she can take.

Unlike other shows on Bachelor Nation, Bachelor in Paradise is different because all contestants have a fair chance at love instead of everyone fighting for just one person’s affection.

The show is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC Network.

The 25-year-old model from Matt James’ season is set to appear in the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise

Model and TV reality star Brittany Galvin is set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 with the hope of finding someone who will not hold her back. The “serial monogamist” is looking for a fun, mature, and a trusting partner with whom she can travel the world.

The model currently spends her time traveling between Los Angeles and Chicago but hopes to move to New York permanently.

While Brittany Galvin’s time on The Bachelor was short, it wasn’t without controversy. Right after her entry, she was perceived as an instant threat. This was because she had immediately kissed Matt, which did not sit well with the other contestants.

Another contestant, Anna Redman, started rumors about Galvin, claiming she was a high-end escort. The constant bullying resulted in Anna and Victoria Larson being evicted for harassment. While Brittany was also eliminated soon after, she took to Instagram to clear the air and extend her support toward sex workers.

She said:

"It’s 2021, you how how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others?"

She further added:

"To make it clear, I am NOT an escort. And for the people who are, don’t let others tears you down."

She even told her followers not to attack anyone for false claims and said that while it was a shitty thing to do, bringing others down isn’t what she wants. Brittany is now ready to return to the franchise and hopefully make better memories.

While nothing can be said with certainty as of now, there have been speculations ever since Reality Steve tweeted a list of Bachelor in Paradise couples that will be seen in season 8. The blogger alleges that not only will Brittany be paired up with Tyler Norris but that the two will leave the show together as a couple.

Like Brittany in Matt James’ season, Tyler will join Bachelor in Paradise as part of the twist in week three. However, not much can be said about whether Brittany was already with someone before Tyler entered the house.

Tune in every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC Network to find out how true this season of Bachelor in Paradise is.

