Who is Tyler Norris from The Bachelorette Season 19? New Jersey business owner's dream woman "reliable, open-minded"

The Bachelorette Season 19 features a young, charming contestant from New Jersey named Tyler Norris. He's one of 32 men participating in the show this season.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the 19th season for quite some time now. Their wait is finally over as the season premieres on the network on July 11, 2022.

This season will be co-led by Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, runners-up of The Bachelor Season 26.

Tyler Norris participates in the show alongside several other contestants, including actor Patrick Warburton's nephew Zach Shallcross, Leelee Sobieski's brother Roby Sobieski and racer Jordan Vandergriff.

Read further ahead to find out more details about Tyler, his interests, views on relationships and more.

The Bachelorette's Tyler Norris owns a business in New Jersey

Tyler Norris is a businessman from Rio Grande, New Jersey. He studied at the Wildwood Catholic High School in New Jersey and later graduated from Cabrini University with a major in Business Management; he minored in Exercise Science.

The 25-year-old is currently the owner of Spirit Ball in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Per his biography on ABC, Tyler's idea of the perfect woman is:

''Fun, reliable, open-minded, and ready to come home and meet his wonderful and loving family.''

His biography on ABC reveals his views on love and relationships. It reads:

''He wants to find someone who will be vulnerable with him and open about what's on her mind; no surprises please. If the connection is there, Tyler is the kind of guy who will give it his all. He's ready to go big, so we hope that doesn't send him home!''

ABC shared some fun facts about Tyler that provide more insight into his unique and romantic personality:

Tyler dreams of visiting every park in the MLB.

He likes country music that he can dance to.

He is not a good multitasker.

Recently, blogger Steve Carbone, aka Reality Steve, shared clips on Instagram that show Tyler Norris and Rachel Recchia going on a date. The two seem to be getting along really well.

More details about The Bachelorette Season 19

A promo of The Bachelorette Season 19 was released on May 21, 2022. It showcased the two leads, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, getting into a gorgeous red car as they go ''shopping for a husband.''

The official YouTube handle that dropped the trailer, Bachelor Nation on ABC, also shared a synopsis of the season, which reads:

''After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of “The Bachelor,” fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia stand by each other’s side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love. The two co-star on the upcoming season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” with Jesse Palmer returning as host.''

This is the first time that the American version of the show will feature two bachelorettes co-leading the entire season.

Don't miss The Bachelorette Season 19 on ABC on July 11, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far