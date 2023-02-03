The Real Housewives of Miami Recap: Why are RHOM fans slamming Alexia after watching season 5 episode 12?

The Real Housewives of Miami season five episode 12 aired on Thursday, February 2, 2023, on Peacock. In the latest episode, Alexia stirred up many pots and got into multiple arguments, including one with Nicole. Fans slammed her for her behavior towards the other housewife in the latest segment.

The episode started with Marysol and Alexia going to the doctor to get shots to help them be "skippy." That was when she said Nicole pulling out her Black Amex Card was disrespectful. The RHOM star further stated that she was pulling out her Black Amex card like she was at a strip club.

The issue was brought up during the Gringo Dinner where Nicole’s husband, Anthony said that they’ll send flowers and chocolate to the lawyer for being disrespectful. However, Todd told him how condescending that would be, and while he started strong, he went on to insult Anthony’s profession.

This was followed by the two housewives going out for lunch to clear the air, but got into another fight about the same. During the exchange, Alexia called her Real Housewives of Miami co-star a narcissist.

Nicole also tried telling Alexia that she couldn’t apologize sooner because she didn’t see where she went wrong. That was when Alexia asked Nicole why that was and asked her if being disrespectful was part of who she was.

To which Nicole said:

"I was coming from a very hurt, defensive, and triggered place. We all have boundaries, and when it comes to my profession, and things that I’m doing at the hospital, to me, that is like a no go zone."

Fans slam Alexia for her behavior in The Real Housewives of Miami season five’s latest episode

Viewers took to social media after the latest segment aired to share their grievances about Alexia’s behavior during the episode.

MingaMercedes @Minga128 I’m mad Nicole apologized to Ms over talkative hypocrite Alexia! #RHOM I’m mad Nicole apologized to Ms over talkative hypocrite Alexia! #RHOM

Some claimed that Nicole's soft spot for her friendship with Alexia prevented her from seeing how the latter was gaslighting and condescending toward her.

Ace 🇳🇬🏳️‍🌈 @TalkAmarachi



The issue is no longer about Larsa offending Nicole & Alexia agreeing w/ Larsa, but now all about how Nicole reacted. Nicole's soft spot for her friendship w/ Alexia clouded from seeing how Alexia's being minimizing, condescending, gaslighting, and bulldozing.The issue is no longer about Larsa offending Nicole & Alexia agreeing w/ Larsa, but now all about how Nicole reacted. #RHOM Nicole's soft spot for her friendship w/ Alexia clouded from seeing how Alexia's being minimizing, condescending, gaslighting, and bulldozing.The issue is no longer about Larsa offending Nicole & Alexia agreeing w/ Larsa, but now all about how Nicole reacted. #RHOM https://t.co/Co11oJ63lf

Another fan called out The Real Housewives of Miami star for demanding an apology from Nicole when she still hasn’t apologized to Adriana.

nonewfriends @pageantxoxo Alexia is so unlikeable when she’s not talking about Frankie. #RHOM Alexia is so unlikeable when she’s not talking about Frankie. #RHOM

Fans were also upset with Nicole for apologizing to her and some called Alexia hypocritical.

CHANÉL EAST COAST @chanelestcst



I see why they're together.



#RHOM Todd is getting messy like Alexia.I see why they're together. Todd is getting messy like Alexia.I see why they're together.#RHOM

They further slammed both The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia and her husband for how they behaved with Anthony and said that Todd is becoming as messy as her.

Kat @Katheri51833189 So Alexia isn’t going to aknowledge anything she did wrong at her family law event #RHOM #RHOM iami So Alexia isn’t going to aknowledge anything she did wrong at her family law event #RHOM #RHOMiami

The Real Housewives of Miami has started filming the reunion special. Bravo shared pictures of what the reality stars will be wearing in the special.

Larsa’s “crystal-cover” dress includes a hip-high slit and a plunging neckline while Guerdy’s attire is made entirely out of silver chains. The Real Housewives of Miami's Julie is set to appear in a golden co-ord set of a top and a maxi skirt while Kiki will show up in a magenta-draped dress.

Lisa’s mermaid gown is black and glittery. Adriana will grace everyone with a strapless folden column, while Nicole will show up in a minidress and Alexia’s cutout gown will have a silver collar. Marysol will wear a dress with gold detailing.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami can be streamed on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes