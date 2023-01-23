"Talk about delusional": Fans slam Gizelle for stating Wendy is "jealous" of Mia on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cast members continuing on their trip to Maya Riviera, Mexico. While some members engaged in fun activities, others were involved in mending friendships, addressing past issues and hashing out differences, leading to significant drama for viewers.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Gizelle and Mia sat down by the pool in Maya Riveira to unload all of the drama that had transpired over the past couple of weeks. While discussing Karen and Charrisse's fight, the duo gave their opinions. However, Gizelle mentioned Wendy and that the cast member was jealous of Mia.

Fans took to social media to slam Gizelle for bringing up Wendy being jealous of Mia and that it wasn't true. One tweeted:

gemini_25 @gemini_25 Wendy jealous of Mia! Say what now Gizelle girl bye!! Talk about delusional #RHOP Wendy jealous of Mia! Say what now Gizelle girl bye!! Talk about delusional #RHOP

Season 7 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience, with loyal fans expressing their views very clearly on social media. Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake.

Gizelle states Wendy is jealous of Mia on RHOP

Tonight's episode of RHOP began with the ladies getting ready for another day in Mexico. Gizelle and Mia decided to get together for a drink and reflect on their journey on the trip.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, Indecent Disclosure, reads:

"Karen questions the validity of Robyn's upcoming nuptials and brings up alleged rumours about Juan; Robyn shares a suspicious photo with the ladies; Mia reaches her breaking point with Jacqueline, but attempts to repair her friendship with Wendy."

Since the beginning of the trip, a lot has happened between the ladies. Mia and Jacqueline began fighting over their parental styles as soon as they boarded the flight, Karen and Charrisse have been at odds for years and the getaway only added more fuel to the fire.

Gizelle and Mia got a cocktail in the morning and while the latter opted for one, her fellow castmate decided to get a soda because of her stomach issues. While talking about the drama going on on RHOP, Gizelle addressed her concerns with Karen's behavior of allegedly accusing Charrisse of things the latter hadn't done.

The Grand Dame had previously slammed Charrisse for attacking people's families, which led to a heated argument between the two. When Mia mentioned if Karen was jealous of Charrisse, Gizelle wondered if that was true, following which she stated that Wendy was jealous of Mia.

Gizelle asked her fellow RHOP castmate if she was going to have a conversation with Wendy and sort out their issues.

Mia and Wendy were close to a physical altercation early on in the season over Mia's accusations about Wendy's lack of involvement over Peter's restaurant proposal. What started with that ended with a huge blowout between the two. Mia hurled drinks and purses, while Wendy accused fellow cast member and her husband Gordon of sleeping with other people.

Mia only called it a "debate at all times" and not anything more.

Fans slam Gizelle for her comments on RHOP

Fans took to social media to slam Gizelle over her comments. They felt that Wendy had everything and was much more qualified than Mia to be jealous of her. Check out the varied reactions fans had to give to this incident.

Britni @AlexandriaFire Give me one reason why Wendy would be jealous of Mia #RHOP Give me one reason why Wendy would be jealous of Mia #RHOP https://t.co/IP3u1fMmn7

Fatima @ohheyfatima Why would Wendy ever be jealous of Mia? MIA? #RHOP Why would Wendy ever be jealous of Mia? MIA? #RHOP

aquarius moon @imreallyalibra I cannot believe Gizzy is trying to insinuate Wendy is jealous of Mia. AS IF. Absolutely nothing to be jealous of, another week of Gizzy reaching #RHOP I cannot believe Gizzy is trying to insinuate Wendy is jealous of Mia. AS IF. Absolutely nothing to be jealous of, another week of Gizzy reaching #RHOP

E.shmoney @iamneg_ Gizelle your colorist ways are showing. Wendy is jealous because what??? Mia is light skinned cause Wendy got a young, and fine husband, an elite job, 3 beautiful kids, and clear skin. #RHOP Gizelle your colorist ways are showing. Wendy is jealous because what??? Mia is light skinned cause Wendy got a young, and fine husband, an elite job, 3 beautiful kids, and clear skin. #RHOP

Kelerys Targaryen @AlienSuperFan Gizelle, you’ve never really come across as very bright but this statement is hella stupid coming from even you. Why would Wendy a successful professor & political commentator with a hubby who loves her be jealous of an ex stripper that is losing homes and businesses? #RHOP Gizelle, you’ve never really come across as very bright but this statement is hella stupid coming from even you. Why would Wendy a successful professor & political commentator with a hubby who loves her be jealous of an ex stripper that is losing homes and businesses? #RHOP. https://t.co/AH0sXNocQZ

RHOP season 7 has been an extremely interesting watch so far. As the season is inching closer to an end, an even dramatic reunion episode awaits viewers. Fans will have to keep watching the series to find out how it all comes to an end and what's in store for them as the ladies gather for the reunion.

Tune in for a brand new episode of RHOP next Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes