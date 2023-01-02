"Like a real sister": RHOP fans applaud the production team for defending Chris against Deborah's claims 

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented cast members as they navigated personal relationships, friendships, complicated dynamics and also involved themselves in scandals, gossip and allegations, causing what can be termed, the beginning of a much dramatic next couple of weeks this season.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Ashley's friend Deborah accused Candiace's husband Chris of allegedly flirting with her during Karen Huger's spring fling. This accusation has been a constant narrative for the ladies throughout the season. However, the production defended Chris by showing flashback clips that debunked all of the rumors that the ladies had spread.

Chris Bassett @cbassett33 i would just like to again, thank #rhop production and the team in the editing room for continuing to show the LIES these women continue to tell about me i would just like to again, thank #rhop production and the team in the editing room for continuing to show the LIES these women continue to tell about me

Fans applauded the production team for defending Chris' character time and time again this season and tonight against Deborah's claims. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Mic Drop, reads:

"Karen hosts her first-ever live show as the ladies brace themselves for a Grande Dame Experience; Mia and Gordon discuss their relationship with Jacqueline."

Ashley's friend Deborah spreads a rumor about Chris on RHOP

Tonight's episode of RHOP saw the cast members being involved in different conversations that ranged from gossip to scandalous. Candiace's husband Chris Bassett has been an active part of the storyline this season and not by his own will. He is being dragged into several allegations and accusations by the ladies about his alleged "flirtatious" behavior.

While Ashley gathered her "pretty little things" group of friends for a few drinks, Gizelle also joined in. One of her friends, Deborah, who was also seen during the first couple of episodes, made a startling revelation within the group. She revealed that Chris was allegedly flirting with her while she was at Karen Huger's spring fling, an event that was fully documented by production as the season premiere episode.

While Gizelle and Ashley were shocked, Deborah continued to explain that Chris was talking to her and getting close during the conversation, which she felt uncomfortable by. The RHOP stars advised her to take it up with his wife Candiace as there was a common consensus among women that Chris' behavior was disturbing.

When Deborah wanted to talk to Chris, Gizelle advised her against it as she felt Candiace wouldn't allow anyone to talk to her husband. Ashley, for her part, felt that she needed to address it as her friends wouldn't lie about the issue. While Deborah mentioned that even though Wendy's husband Eddie was flirting, it was more "subdued" compared to Chris.

While Deborah was making these claims, the production team decided to share a few flashback clips that hinted otherwise. It showed that Chris wasn't staring at her or making any form of advances. The clips showed Deborah introducing herself, following which Chris had a casual conversation, and it was evident to fans that there was nothing flirtatious going on.

The ladies then gathered for Karen Huger's live show on RHOP. Ashley brought Deborah along to the event, who was the center of all the drama that transpired tonight. When the ladies advised Candiace to talk to Deborah, she didn't pay too much heed to what she termed the latter as a "sesame street character."

Fans applaud production for defending Chris on RHOP

RHOP fans took to social media to applaud the production team for sharing the truth behind Deborah's claims. Check out what they have to say.

B @bradney_ Thank god for production with the flashback evidence. Shut that dehydrated Elmo right down. #rhop Thank god for production with the flashback evidence. Shut that dehydrated Elmo right down. #rhop https://t.co/1w6jx6fUIf

Elegant_badassx @HuxtableHillary The way these women got on TV & lied on Chris and Eddie is so mind blowing because if production didn’t have the receipts .. the world would have ran with this narrative! #RHOP The way these women got on TV & lied on Chris and Eddie is so mind blowing because if production didn’t have the receipts .. the world would have ran with this narrative! #RHOP

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre And production showed Chris not only ignoring Dandelion at the bar but then showed she’s the one that literally went out of her way to say something to Chris… then went out of her way to talk to Eddie and there’s Ashley soaking it up #RHOP And production showed Chris not only ignoring Dandelion at the bar but then showed she’s the one that literally went out of her way to say something to Chris… then went out of her way to talk to Eddie and there’s Ashley soaking it up #RHOP https://t.co/3QEuVuQLGY

Darling Nikki💞💞 @SoFuckingPetty_ "Chris NOT staring at Deborah!" 🤣🤣 I absolutely LOVE production (Aka messiest housewife) they are showing these people to be LIARS! #RHOP "Chris NOT staring at Deborah!" 🤣🤣 I absolutely LOVE production (Aka messiest housewife) they are showing these people to be LIARS! #RHOP https://t.co/oPTD8AzI9O

The Peach Report @ThePeachReport



If you recall, she was the same one who asked Ashley about Candiace in the first scene after Karen’s event.



Then production pulls out the footage showing what really happened…



The DESPERATION is real. #RHOP It’s clear Ashley had a motive bringing Deborah around this group.If you recall, she was the same one who asked Ashley about Candiace in the first scene after Karen’s event.Then production pulls out the footage showing what really happened…The DESPERATION is real. It’s clear Ashley had a motive bringing Deborah around this group.If you recall, she was the same one who asked Ashley about Candiace in the first scene after Karen’s event.Then production pulls out the footage showing what really happened…The DESPERATION is real. 😩 #RHOP

Stella @stellaspeaks1 This woman just keeps lying or is delusional because production is showing us nothing of the sorts. NOT TODAY SATAN #RHOP This woman just keeps lying or is delusional because production is showing us nothing of the sorts. NOT TODAY SATAN #RHOP https://t.co/kZhTie7Tjj

Deej @art_s_life Production showing Chris minding his business and barely engaging in convo with Sesame Street is so perfect! Girl, you look dumb. #RHOP Production showing Chris minding his business and barely engaging in convo with Sesame Street is so perfect! Girl, you look dumb. #RHOP

Season 7 of RHOP is getting dramatic with each passing episode. There is a lot going on between the ladies, which is set to cause a lot of chaos if the previews are anything to go by. Issues will reach a boiling point, which will lead to many confrontations, conflicts and as a result, fractured friendships.

Tune in to a brand-new episode of RHOP next Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo to witness all the drama.

