"This story has reached its expiration date": Fans slam Ashley's friend Deborah for accusing Chris of being "flirtatious" on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members navigate personal relationships, friendships, marital issues and family dynamics. Throughout the episode, the ladies were also involved in conflicts and confrontations, creating a lot of drama and keeping viewers hooked to witness all of it.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Ashley's friend Deborah accused Candiace's husband Chris and Wendy's husband Eddie of allegedly being "flirtatious" with her. This became a continuation of the storyline surrounding Chris' flirting allegations that have transpired throughout the season. Fans slammed Deborah for spreading the rumor. One tweeted:

RSJ. @TheOnlyRSJ Chris… now Eddie… who’s next, Ray? This story has reached its expiration date. #RHOP Chris… now Eddie… who’s next, Ray? This story has reached its expiration date. #RHOP

Season 7 of the hit series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. The ladies have brought in more spice and heat to this installment as compared to its previous seasons. Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake.

The official synopsis of RHOP, titled Mic Drop, reads:

"Karen hosts her first-ever live show as the ladies brace themselves for a Grande Dame Experience; Mia and Gordon discuss their relationship with Jacqueline."

Ashley's friend Deborah brings up concerns with Chris Bassett on RHOP

Tonight's episode of RHOP saw the cast members gathering for Karen Huger's live show, The Grand Dame & Friends. Ahead of the same, a lot of other dynamics in the show were explored. While Mia and Jacqueline discussed the status of their relationship with Gordon, Ashley gathered her friends for a few drinks with Gizelle.

Ashley is part of a group of friends who call them "pretty little things." Ahead of their conversation, the star revealed that her friends helped her get through her tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Michael Darby. The ladies were joined by fellow RHOP star Gizelle, who joined them for some fun conversation.

The ladies then began to discuss what transpired during Karen's spring fling, which was documented as part of the premiere episode of the season. Ashley's friend Deborah took the opportunity to address her concerns. She explained her issues with Candiace's husband Chris Bassett, which shocked Gizelle and Ashley.

Chris has been a part of a few allegations of flirting with other women on the show this season of RHOP. Since the premiere, Ashley, Gizelle and Mia have accused him of being flirtatious with them, which, as per a few flashback clips prove that the allegations are misunderstandings. However, this issue continued to be a storyline amongst the ladies throughout the season, leaving fans upset.

During their meet-up, Ashley's friend Deborah noted that her conversation with Chris happened while she stood at the bar during the spring fling party. She explained that Chris stood beside her for quite some time and was allegedly being flirtatious while talking to her. She felt that the energy wasn't right when she was introducing herself to Chris.

Deborah further revealed that even though Wendy's husband Eddie showed up and joined in, he was more "subdued" than Chris. Ashley and Gizelle were shocked but wanted her to address the issue as it had been a common concern amongst the ladies. Ashley decided to address it with both Wendy and Candiace as she felt that her friends wouldn't lie about the issue.

Fans react to Deborah'a allegations on RHOP

Fans took to social media to slam Ashley and her friend Deborah for continuing the storyline about Chris' alleged flirtations.

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Drag her, y’all!! I support y’all in the hate tweets! I WILL be RT’ing the jokes! Deborah being pressed to have a conversation with Chris and Eddie was the final straw for me. #RHOP Drag her, y’all!! I support y’all in the hate tweets! I WILL be RT’ing the jokes! Deborah being pressed to have a conversation with Chris and Eddie was the final straw for me. #RHOP https://t.co/txQ1L7RLde

Molka @MolkaMadness Ashley’s friend got paid to talk this stuff. I’m not even a huge Candiace fan… bit not fair to her and Chris. #RHOP Ashley’s friend got paid to talk this stuff. I’m not even a huge Candiace fan… bit not fair to her and Chris. #RHOP https://t.co/fHT7v3NxAe

rosechocglam @rosechocglam Ashley trying to come for anyone’s husband is comical given who she was married to #RHOP Ashley trying to come for anyone’s husband is comical given who she was married to #RHOP https://t.co/HvUv1nS5e2

blackchristiantherapist @jarvis_candice Debbie is clearly trying to get a roll on the show. All of this looks like lies based on the actual footage. She’s not even cute. #RHOP Debbie is clearly trying to get a roll on the show. All of this looks like lies based on the actual footage. She’s not even cute. #RHOP

Topher @TheTopher24 You’re telling me Chris married to Candiace and Eddie married to Dr. Wendy, were flirting with that Deborah girl…? Delusion. #RHOP You’re telling me Chris married to Candiace and Eddie married to Dr. Wendy, were flirting with that Deborah girl…? Delusion. #RHOP https://t.co/DSIZZe9Vny

blackchristiantherapist @jarvis_candice Debbie is clearly trying to get a roll on the show. All of this looks like lies based on the actual footage. She’s not even cute. #RHOP Debbie is clearly trying to get a roll on the show. All of this looks like lies based on the actual footage. She’s not even cute. #RHOP

MostlyBravo @mostly_bravo

#RHOP Ashley is really trying to compare Chris Bassett to Michael Darby. Ashley is really trying to compare Chris Bassett to Michael Darby. #RHOP https://t.co/tnbfloXjCt

Darius Mitchell @DMitchell1013 They clearly brought her friend to the show to try and add on what Gizelle said and it sad that they need to lie on people marriage for a show and a storyline #RHOP They clearly brought her friend to the show to try and add on what Gizelle said and it sad that they need to lie on people marriage for a show and a storyline #RHOP

Xavier Rodriguez @xmanofficial6 they are like two hws and (testing) newbies desperate for attention especially Debby the Sesame Street character like girl Chris ISNT staring at her! Production has PROOF! ugh can't stand them! Ugh a stupid friend group, PYT and the giselle and ashleythey are like two hws and (testing) newbies desperate for attention especially Debby the Sesame Street characterlike girl Chris ISNT staring at her! Production has PROOF! ugh can't stand them! #RHOP Ugh a stupid friend group, PYT and the giselle and ashley 😒😒😒 they are like two hws and (testing) newbies desperate for attention especially Debby the Sesame Street character 😠😠 like girl Chris ISNT staring at her! Production has PROOF! ugh can't stand them! #RHOP https://t.co/P5YM4EA6JP

Rewine & Recap Podcast @rewineandrecap Ashley is trying to project her failed marriage onto Candiace. This isn’t that. Chris actually likes Candiace, we see it. Lmfao #RHOP -Cece Ashley is trying to project her failed marriage onto Candiace. This isn’t that. Chris actually likes Candiace, we see it. Lmfao #RHOP -Cece

Season 7 of RHOP has been extremely dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment is gearing closer to its end, more dynamics will be explored in the upcoming weeks, creating more conflicts. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes