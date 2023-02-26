RHOP season 7 reunion part 2 release date, air time and plot

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is all set to air the second part of the reunion on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will continue to document the ladies as they reflect on what transpired during the season and address certain troublesome issues, conflicts, and a lot of drama.

On this week's episode of RHOP, the cast members continue to raise concerns over group dynamics, personal relationships, and fractured friendships. The ladies aren't holding back and will get involved in confrontations across the seating area.

Season 7 of the series was extremely popular amongst the audience. Loyal fans of the show followed the cast's journey and voiced their opinions on social media. Some ladies were applauded and complimented, while others were severely criticized for their behavior. The cast includes Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, Mia Thornton, and Jacqueline Blake.

RHOP season 7 reunion part 2 will be packed with drama

Host Andy Cohen will continue to shoot his and his fans' questions to the RHOP ladies concerning major issues during the season. The seventh installment saw many issues in the group dynamics, in which many ladies were involved in feuds, altercations, and conflicts. The cast will also have the chance to shed light on their point of view and clarify their stance on the problem.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion Part 2, reads:

"The rift between Candiace and Gizelle continues as they address Gizelle's allegations against Chris; Gizelle opens up about her recent surgery and dating a younger man, but the ladies question her willingness to share information about her life."

A few clips shared by Bravo tease a lot of drama between the cast in the second part of the reunion. This installment saw accusations, rumors, and scandals involving many ladies. Gizelle brought up the alleged accusations against Candiance's husband, Chris. The RHOP star revealed that he made her uncomfortable when conversing after the season 6 reunion.

Although the gossip around Chris' behavior began with Ashley, it became a major issue after Gizelle's statement. In the reunion episode, Candiace confronted her fellow castmate about the issue. She expressed how Gizelle would rather choose to talk about people's families but not her issues with her health.

The RHOP star further told Gizelle:

"You use this show to lie on people. Your dwindling uterus was waiting for you to put it on TV as a storyline and instead of that, you sat on Karen's couch, you sat at a table with Robyn, and you said to them, "Chris needs to apologize for what he did to me." We are still waiting for you to tell us what he did to you."

In response to the argument, Gizelle maintained that Chris made her feel uncomfortable. Candiance, for her part, expressed that her co-star had over six months to bring the issue forth before filming began, but Gizelle chose to do it during season 7 in front of cameras and over a million people watching.

Another RHOP star who was questioned by Andy Cohen was Ashley. The latter's friend Deborah Williams also alleged that Chris and Wendy's husband, Eddie (Happy Eddie), flirted with her. The host, however, clarified that the cameras were proof that the two men weren't partaking in what they were accused of.

While Ashley clarified that Debora's words didn't align with what was shown on camera, she stated that her friend alleged that the flirting wasn't caught properly on the video. Andy and some other ladies agreed that accusations of Eddie flirting with Deborah just because he smiled at her "was a reach."

RHOP star Wendy then came to her husband's defense and spoke about the accusations towards the men in the cast. She said:

"That was a very big reach because its almost as if the women get uncomfortable when men show normal respect and decency. Unfortunately, the men within this group are unable to even communicate with other women in this group for fear that they may be pegged as something they're not."

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail #rhop The JLB speaker convo finally came up at the reunion and y’all, Candiace cleared the entire set and left no crumbs behind. She told Robyn that she embarrassed herself LMAO The JLB speaker convo finally came up at the reunion and y’all, Candiace cleared the entire set and left no crumbs behind. She told Robyn that she embarrassed herself LMAO 😂💀 #rhop https://t.co/v5RyjfUSfX

Meanwhile, other RHOP dynamics were also discussed. Candiace and Robyn sorted out their issues, with the latter playing her co-star's Instagram video before the other ladies. Karen addressed her point of view about the questions surrounding the Grand Dame copying the idea of a live show from Robyn and Gizelle.

