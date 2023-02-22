RHONJ season 13 episode 3 release date, plot, and air time on Bravo

RHONJ season 13 is set to release another episode this week, and in the upcoming episode, the men talk about Teresa and Luis’ upcoming wedding.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"When drama at Danielle's mozzarella party eases after an unexpected olive branch from Teresa, all is seemingly fine until Louie and Joe go head-to-head; Teresa's daughters are upset after hearing Melissa and Joe's podcast."

RHONJ season 13 episode 3 is set to air on Tuesday, February 21, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Joe and Luis go head-to-head in the upcoming episode of RHONJ

RHONJ fans have seen the Gorga-Giudice fight since the end of time, and now that Teresa’s getting married, the tension is higher than ever and is pulling others into the fight. So far, Teresa’s husband, Luis, whose wedding will be showcased in season 13, has been somewhat left to the side, but in the upcoming episode, Joe Gorga decides to talk to him about the wedding guest list.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the two are seen arguing and getting increasingly aggressive with one another. Joe tells Luis that he found out that Melissa’s family is not invited to the wedding, and he said that everyone’s in but anyone on his side of the family is out.

Others asked Luis if there was a particular reason why they weren’t invited, and the RHONJ newcomer said that it was mainly due to “a lot of past b*llshit.”

Joe replied:

"No matter what happened between Melissa and Teresa, Melissa’s family, the way they treated my parents, you gotta give them respect."

Other RHONJ husbands try to convince him that not inviting them is a slap in the face, especially given how important family and respect are to Italians. Joe tells him that it feels like a big “f*** you” from Teresa’s side and that it implies that he and Melissa mean nothing to his sister.

Luis said:

"There are a lot of slaps in the faces going around, you’re not the only one who is feeling like this."

When Joe asks him “who is slapping who,” Luis tells him that his wife publicly said that if it weren’t for the Gorgas, Teresa’s kids wouldn’t eat food. Joe explains that that is not what she meant and instead the couple meant that Joe was there for his sister and took care of her.

However, Luis doesn’t buy it and says that he lives in the same house as his nieces, so he knows what’s up. Joe tells him that he doesn’t know anything since he’s been around for “one f****** minute,” and the latter clarifies that he’s been in Teresa’s life for two years.

When Luis tries to reason with him, Joe starts making fun of him and mimicking him. He said:

"You should be embarrassed to even bring that up."

When Luis tells him he’s not since he’s the one who brought it up during a podcast, he aggressively tells him not to do that.

Tune in on Tuesday, at 9 pm ET to see what happens next on RHONJ season 13.

Poll : 0 votes