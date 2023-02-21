Why did Melissa Gorga delete her response to niece Gia Giudice’s remarks on Joe Gorga? RHONJ star responds

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga recently took to social media to respond to her niece, Gia Giudice, who openly called her uncle Joe Gorda an opportunist after he posted a picture with Joe Giucide. Gia wasn’t happy about the post and called him out for using his interaction with her father to his advantage.

Following the comment, in a deleted comment, Melissa told Gia to “get the hate” out of her system. Her husband posted an identical response after Melissa deleted her comment. Later, Melissa clarified, saying that Joe initially replied to Gia’s statement from her account without realizing he was logged in to her Instagram.

Gia Giudice calls her uncle RHONJ star Joe Gorga an opportunist

Joe Gorga recently took to Instagram to share an unplanned reunion moment with his former brother-in-law Joe Giudice. While some fans took it positively, Gia Giucide, RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter, did not believe the post was put up in good faith.

While Gorga spent years saying negative things about Giudice, he took to Instagram to post the interaction and said he was glad someone caught it.

The caption read:

"Both walked into the same bad at the same time. A lot of history there. We have memories since we were kids. I’m happy he’s doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each otehr and catch up."

Gia was the first to point out the irony in the video after her uncle spent years talking ill about her father, and she was not the only one. One fan stated that they were confused because Joe previously cried during an RHONJ reunion and said that he hated Joe Guidice and even blamed him for his mother’s death.

Another wrote that the post is one of the most “disingenuous, forced interactions” they’ve ever seen and that Giudice looks uncomfortable and confused.

Gia took to the post to slam the RHONJ star and said that it is comical knowing they were together for less than five minutes and someone could take a video of it.

She added:

"All you have done is talked so poorly about my father You are such an opportunist to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post."

Initially, Melissa replied to Gia’s comments but deleted the comment soon after, and Joe posted an almost identical message soon after.

According to the RHONJ housewife, the comment was not on purpose. She was showing Joe the comment, and he accidentally posted it while logged into her Instagram.

The comment read:

"We both spoke poorly about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history together. Get the hate out of your heart."

The two families have been at odds for years, even though, at certain times, they’ve come together in times of trouble. However, the last straw was when Teresa didn't ask Melissa to be her bridesmaid at her wedding with Luis Ruelas.

