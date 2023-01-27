What are RHONJ season 13 taglines? Everything to know about the Bravo show 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) ladies are back with more spice and drama in the brand new installment. Season 13 of the iconic Bravo series is set to premiere on Tuesday, Feburary 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the television network. The show will answer many questions regarding tensions between the Giudice-Gorga family and the drama between castmates.

The RHONJ housewives have come up with exciting taglines to describe their stint this season. This installment will see a mix of familiar as well as newer faces on screen. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs are all set to make their dramatic return. Joining them will be newbies Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider will return as "a friend."

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken?"

Keep reading to check out the cast members' taglines.

RHONJ housewives' taglines are descriptive of their respective journeys on season 13

Season 13 of RHONJ promises to pack a lot of drama, emotions, tears, conflicts and confrontations throughout the course of the installment. Now that the ladies have their own taglines, they are hinting at major issues that are set to take place amongst the cast members. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

1) Teresa Giudice

The RHONJ season will document Teresa's wedding to now-husband Luis Ruelas. But that isn't the highlight viewers are waiting for. The OG housewife is set to be involved in dramatic encounters with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. The fractures in their relationship led to Gorgas not attending her wedding.

The upcoming installment will give viewers an insight into the events leading up to it. Giudice's tagline refers to her fractured relationship with her brother Joe Gorga. It reads:

"Blood may be thicker than water, but it's harder to clean when it spills."

2) Melissa Gorga

Melissa's tagline is also a reference to her dwindling relationship with fellow RHONJ cast member Teresa Giudice. The two haven't been on great terms for the last few seasons and tensions between them will reach a boiling point that may push the two further apart than ever before.

Melissa's tagline reads:

"You'll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air."

3) Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer is one of the few RHONJ housewives who has brought in quality drama and storylines every season. Troubles relating to her marriage and her feud with fellow castmate Margaret Josephs took center stage last season. The upcoming season is set to document more drama between the duo as the trailer has seen them in a heated argument.

Jennifer's tagline reads:

"Payback's a b**ch, so start barking."

4) Margaret Josephs

Margaret will be seen getting involved in some drama by commenting on Jennifer's marriage and calling it a "downward spiral," according to the RHONJ season 13 trailer. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star dished on the upcoming season and said:

"It did not start out Team Melissa, Team Teresa. That is not what everybody is going to be prepared to watch. I think it starts out as a season of emotion, a lot of family stuff; people trying to heal and mend, and then it goes into some crazy explosion insanity."

Margaret's tagline reads:

"I'm a loyal friend, and a lethal enemy."

5) Dolores Catania

The upcoming RHONJ season will document Dolores' relationship with boyfriend Paulie Connell. The installment will also see her ex-husband Frank Catania addressing a few concerns about their relationship.

Dolores' tagline reads:

"This Jersey girl has the luck of the Irish, and nobody's screwing with my pot of gold."

6) Danielle Cabral

The newbie housewife has joined the RHONJ cast this season. In the trailer, Dolores called her "jerseylicious," while Danielle called herself "over the top and extra." She was also seen having a heated argument with Margaret Josephs.

Danielle's tagline reads:

"I may be over the top, but I'd rather be bougie than basic."

7) Rachel Fuda

Rachel also joins the RHONJ franchise this season. In the trailer, Margaret said that Rachel reminded her of a "glamorous Tim Burton character." The newbie also called herself "a total dictator mom." She was seen feuding with Jennifer Aydin.

Rachel's tagline reads:

"I'm too busy running a business to care about yours."

Season 13 of RHONJ will bring viewers a lot of content to enjoy. Loyal fans of the franchise have been waiting for the new installment for them to find out some behind the scenes drama about all that has transpired between the cast members.

Don't forget to tune in to RHONJ season 13 premiere on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

