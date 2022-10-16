"It's time Joe and Melissa left": Fans slam the Gorga family after they address feud with Teresa Giudice at BravoCon 2022

The cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) had two panels on Day 2 of BravoCon 2022. One panel consisted of Teresa Guidice, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, while the other was graced by Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.

The housewives attended the panel alongside their respective husbands. Although Teresa and the Gorgas attended the event, their being in separate panels was indicative of their strained relationship.

The RHONJ cast was joined by a sea of loyal fans. During the panel, the Gorgas were asked if "fame was more important than family," referring to their feud with Joe Gorga's sister Teresa Giudice. The question evoked a detailed rant from Joe, where he stated a lack of support from his sister. He said:

“I am tired of hearing that bulls**t. Because you know what? If you love each other, right? And we’re family, you help one another rise.”

Fans were disappointed with how Joe and Melissa carried themselves throughout the panel. One tweeted:

Mark. @MarkJCampbell #BravoCon2022

Oh this is so cringeworthy, but honestly when aren’t Joe or Melissa not embarrassing themselves. I’ve had enough of the husbands on jersey and I think it’s time Joe and Melissa left. #RHONJ Oh this is so cringeworthy, but honestly when aren’t Joe or Melissa not embarrassing themselves. I’ve had enough of the husbands on jersey and I think it’s time Joe and Melissa left. #RHONJ #BravoCon2022 https://t.co/wqOk9FGXMm

The siblings' relationship appeared estranged after the Gorgas were absent from Giudice and Luis Ruelas' wedding in August 2022 following an explosive fight that broke out between them while filming the Season 13 finale of RHONJ.

Fans criticize RHONJ stars Joe and Melissa Gorga for their comment on Teresa Giudice

The RHONJ panel including Joe and Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno, and Jackie and Evan Goldschneider, quickly became heated when Melissa and Joe addressed a fan's question on Day 2 of BravoCon 2022, held on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

During the panel, a fan asked whether Joe and Melissa ever hesitated joining the show, considering that Teresa was already a castmate on the hit series. The attendee questioned the couple if it was a wise decision for them to join RHONJ, as there was already family drama going on. They then asked if "fame was more important than family."

Melissa attempted to answer the question, explaining that she and Joe Gorga made the decision to join the series together. She further stated that despite what the rumors said back then, Teresa "100 percent knew and it was never behind her back.”

But before Melissa could go any further, Joe Gorga took to criticizing his sister. He said:

“This is the s**t that pisses me off...[If I] built this building and I have a cousin that does electrical [then] I’m giving you a job...Not that we are being in competition..F**k that. We’re family."

Fans were upset at the RHONJ couple slamming Teresa Giudice and took to social media to express their opinions. Check out what they have to say.

TOM🍒 @messyasstom #BravoCon2022 Melissa and Joe spent their entire time on their panel ranting about Teresa meanwhile Teresa answered ONE question in which said asked them to stop talking about her and that she wishes them well! THEY ARE THE PROBLEM! #RHONJ Melissa and Joe spent their entire time on their panel ranting about Teresa meanwhile Teresa answered ONE question in which said asked them to stop talking about her and that she wishes them well! THEY ARE THE PROBLEM! #RHONJ #BravoCon2022

Gabrielle @jabriellee #BravoCon2022 This panel is absolutely wild!!! Can’t tell if joe gorga is drunk or just completely unhinged #RHONJ This panel is absolutely wild!!! Can’t tell if joe gorga is drunk or just completely unhinged #RHONJ #BravoCon2022

TOM🍒 @messyasstom #BravoCon2022 Teresa said all that she wants is for her brother Joe to keep her name out of his mouth! #RHONJ Teresa said all that she wants is for her brother Joe to keep her name out of his mouth! #RHONJ #BravoCon2022

REALI-TEA☕️ @rinnasxanaxbag #BravoCon The second hand embarrassment i’m getting from the bitter ass Gorga’s omg 🤦🏻‍♀️ They have nothing else to offer other than talking ab Teresa. It’s giving obsessed #RHONJ 2022 #BravoCon The second hand embarrassment i’m getting from the bitter ass Gorga’s omg 🤦🏻‍♀️ They have nothing else to offer other than talking ab Teresa. It’s giving obsessed #RHONJ #BravoCon2022 #BravoCon https://t.co/IGIJKp5gqr

what Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice said about each other at BravoCon 2022

RHONJ stars Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice addressed their strained relationship in separate panels on BravoCon 2022. Addressing the impending feud between them, Joe said:

"I’m just hearing in the press that she says there’s no fixing our relationship. She is the older one in our family, she’s my older sister, and whatever she says, goes. I’ve done everything right, I really have. I respected her, I loved her, I respected Louie [Ruelas] and my wife has respected her."

He further stated that his sister was making all the decisions:

"And we’re all about family. And she’s making the decisions. We’ve watched it, we’ve learned on national TV, she made all the decisions. And every time you hear it in the press, we hear it in the press. So there’s no hidden agendas here."

When asked by a fan about the comments made by Joe in the panel, Teresa had her own opinions about the feud and stated that "family shouldn't be acting this way." She said:

"Every day there's something new that my brother's saying in the press. Right now, I just got married, I'm focusing on my children, I'm focusing on my husband...This is shenanigans. This is not how I was raised. What's going on is disgusting, it really is."

The RHONJ housewife elaborated that she wished him well and expected him to do the same, before stating that she "just wanted peace." Teresa then said that she wished to focus on the important aspects of her life, considering her daughters are teenagers and she is newly married to Luis Ruelas. She then said:

"And my brother and Melissa are the ones who said they wanted the 'toxic' to be taken away, so they got what they wanted and I wish them well."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) Season 13 has already been filmed and will air early 2023. The drama is set to continue as viewers witness a few newcomers and a fresh set of arguments and fights before the chaotic final altercation between Teresa and the Gorgas.

