The Gorga-Giudice families decide to leave the past behind on RHONJ

Bravo's RHONJ Season 12 episode 3 saw the Gorga-Giudice families sit down for lunch together and sort out the issues before deciding to leave the past behind and look towards better things in the future. Both families gathered at Luis "Louie" Ruelas' house and decided to mend their issues as part of the healing session.

The RHONJ Gorga-Giudice families have had a tough time dealing with these issues, leading to frequent blowouts between the two families. The previous episode saw a heated fight between Joe Gorga and Gia Giudice where Gia spoke up about Joe Gorga's behavior towards her father.

This episode, however, showed the families turning over a new leaf by trying to mend relationships.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania upset at Joe Gorga

In episode 3 of RHONJ, Teresa Giudice and her daughters posed for a photoshoot at one of the boutiques, after which they got to talking, and Milania opened up about her feelings towards Joe Gorga.

Gia informed Milania about Lui's invite for a pizza night with both the families present. The latter declined, saying she was hurt over whatever had happened with Joe Gorga and Gia Giudice. Milania told Teresa:

"Like, obviously I'm hurt over what happened. Seeing him, like, scream at you when he was like, saying things about Dad, I cannot watch that. And then you told me everything that happened...Like I woulc've flipped out."

RHONJ star Teresa then explained that Gia and Joe Gorga had made up, and Gia asked if Milania wanted to hold on to things for long. In a confessional, Gia revealed that Milania was very close to her dad and could not digest anything wrong being talked about him.

"Milania.. She has the biggest heart but if you go after he dad..the guy she loves the most..she is going to have the biggest grudge against you."

Teresa asked her daughters to come to a "happy medium" terms with their uncle and let it go as Joe Gorga is her only family.

Gorga-Giudice families mend issues and steer forward

Both families gathered at Luis' house for pizza night, where Luis had planned a healing session for both families. The families spoke about "what they wanted to bring more into their lives" and "what they wanted to let go of."

RHONJ Housewives Teresa and Melissa Gorga spoke about them not spending time together and taking this opportunity Joe Gorga said:

"Do not expect...Family should not hold any grudges. I mean, its stupid. I could say whatever I want to you, but five minutes later, it should go away because we're family."

Milania addressed how hurt she was over what had happened when Joe Gorga screamed at Teresa and said things about her dad. She said:

"Something that I wanna let go of is probably like the overthinking of whats going to happen next..then what I wanna accomplish is..nothing happening next and it just being--solid."

Joe Gorga apologized and revealed that he did not want to argue anymore. In a confessional, he said:

"Tonight, for the first time, I understand. I know I have been hanging on to this anger with my niece's father...I know Milania does not want this family to fight...I'm probably one of the reasons she lives in that fear and I don't want to be that person anymore."

RHONJ star Joe Gorga explained while in the presence of the family that the reason issues were going on was because the families were hanging on to the past.

"This family has been through a lot and we all can be angry because we're all hurt but then we'd love. Let's love and not just like, ruin our family."

RHONJ airs every Tuesday at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha