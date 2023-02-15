"Get new material": RHONJ fans feel Melissa and Joe Gorga can only talk about Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members getting to know each other better and spending some quality time at different gatherings. While some focused on the fun part, others addressed past issues, fractured friendships and family troubles that led to significant drama throughout the time frame.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Melissa and Joe Gorga addressed their concerns with Teresa throughout the episode. The former was asked to present at an award show with her sister-in-law, which she worried would be awkward. They also raised concerns with Luis calling Melissa "insecure" in the previous episode. Joe was upset with Teresa's behavior towards his wife.

Fans, however, were disappointed with the Gorgas and accused them of having only Teresa as their storyline. They felt the couple only talked about Teresa and slammed them for the same. One tweeted:

Legally Fit @legallyfitt I don’t like these scenes of Melissa and Joe talking bad about Teresa! Get new material 🙄 #RHONJ I don’t like these scenes of Melissa and Joe talking bad about Teresa! Get new material 🙄 #RHONJ

Melissa and Joe Gorga address their issues about Teresa and Luis on RHONJ season 13

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the ladies gather for the househusbands' calendar shoot as part of supporting Dolores' charity. Margaret talked to Melissa and Joe about mending fences with Teresa. She also revealed that Teresa's now-husband Luis called Melissa insecure after her actions last season.

This disappointed Melissa, who stated that she hadn't said anything wrong about Luis and that she was extremely supportive of her sister-in-law's relationship. Joe was very upset with the accusation and didn't want to be around Teresa. The Gorgas then packed for the MTV Movie & TV Awards when Melissa addressed her concerns about presenting an award with Teresa.

Melissa felt that the situation was awkward, considering the RHONJ housewives were barely on speaking terms. Joe was disappointed at the sad state of affairs and was more upset with Teresa for not treating his wife right. The couple talked about Teresa's impending wedding where Joe wasn't asked to walk her down the aisle and Melissa was not asked to be a bridesmaid.

The couple also pointed out Teresa's engagement party where they were made to sit at a different table than Teresa, Luis and their kids. In a confessional, Melissa said:

"Like she just keeps smacking him [Joe]. Its like, "screw you wife, I'm not gonna ask you to walk me down the aisle." And he's like, "I get it. I'll stand over here now."'

Later on in the RHONJ episode, Melissa revealed to fellow housewives that all went well with Teresa during the awards show and that they were cordial with each other. The Gorgas then sat down when they received Teresa's wedding invitation.

Joe was still expressing his disappointment with his sister and how their relationship turned out, he also mentioned that Luis was a big influence on the same.

"We had a bad seed [Joe Giudice]. That seed is gone. We got a new seed that is germinating. I don't know what happened."

By the end of the episode, Melissa and Teresa got into an argument after the latter opened up about having no seating arragement. Referring to the engagement party table incident, Teresa revealed that her sister-in-law was the one who wanted to shift tables. Melissa, however, stated that it was a lie.

The ladies got into an argument over their own memories of the time. While Melissa said Teresa apologized to the Gorgas for not making them sit at the same table, her fellow castmate confessed to calling her brother and Melissa to sit with her and Luis.

Teresa also mentioned the reason behind not asking Melissa to be a bridesmaid. She felt it was unfair on the latter's part to not support her when Margaret brought up rumors about Luis last RHONJ season. Melissa, however, maintained that she stood up for Teresa by asking Margaret to stop.

Fans slam Melissa and Gorga for only talking about Teresa on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to address their disappointment with the Gorgas only talking about Teresa and having no other storylines beyond that. Check out what they have to say.

The Third King @thirdking0208



Melissa and Joe: "Teresa, Teresa, Teresa, Teresa, Teresa...."



She's all they ever talk about — that's how you know the Gorgas never crafted their own legacy on this show.

#RHONJ Teresa: "I'm so happy for my wedding. This is going to be fun. I'm in love 🥰"Melissa and Joe: "Teresa, Teresa, Teresa, Teresa, Teresa...."She's all they ever talk about — that's how you know the Gorgas never crafted their own legacy on this show. Teresa: "I'm so happy for my wedding. This is going to be fun. I'm in love 🥰"Melissa and Joe: "Teresa, Teresa, Teresa, Teresa, Teresa...."She's all they ever talk about — that's how you know the Gorgas never crafted their own legacy on this show. #RHONJ https://t.co/kdl6JvwagS

BravoBravoFnBravo @TruthOfBravo 🤣 #RHONJ Classic Example of Narcissism-Gaslighting 101-Melissa playing victim- Blames everyone-Manipulative- Notice how Joe falls in line Classic Example of Narcissism-Gaslighting 101-Melissa playing victim- Blames everyone-Manipulative- Notice how Joe falls in line 😂😂🤣 #RHONJ https://t.co/fntsKgpdUy

jayvee @jsade930 people who don’t see how Melissa and Joe are the problem are delusional at this point #rhonj people who don’t see how Melissa and Joe are the problem are delusional at this point #rhonj

Christian Snow @theCGSshow #RHONJ camera operators when Melissa and Joe start talking about Tre again #RHONJ camera operators when Melissa and Joe start talking about Tre again https://t.co/kxNdWTPpd3

Christian Snow @theCGSshow Melissa and Joe have a single scene not talking about Tre challenge #RHONJ Melissa and Joe have a single scene not talking about Tre challenge #RHONJ

Bye Wig, Hello Drama @nosmokenomore Notice how Teresa didn’t gossip about her lunch with Marge or shit on Melissa about their trip to LA!! That’s growth!! #rhonj Melissa and Joe on the other hand only gossip about Tre! Notice how Teresa didn’t gossip about her lunch with Marge or shit on Melissa about their trip to LA!! That’s growth!! #rhonj Melissa and Joe on the other hand only gossip about Tre!

Chris Topher @ChrisC419 Ohh look Melissa and Joe are talking about Teresa again 🙄 #RHONJ Ohh look Melissa and Joe are talking about Teresa again 🙄 #RHONJ

Donn Gunvalson Parody @DonnGunvalson Melissa and Joe haven’t evolved in a decade. Teresa moving on would leave them with nothing. #RHONJ Melissa and Joe haven’t evolved in a decade. Teresa moving on would leave them with nothing. #RHONJ

AllAboutTRH @AllAboutTRH Another scene of Melissa and Joe speaking on Teresa #RHONJ Another scene of Melissa and Joe speaking on Teresa #RHONJ

Bojangles Bananas 🇸🇴🇾🇪🇵🇸 @Bojanglesbanana Melissa and Joe have brought nothing but chaos and toxicity to Teresa's life. I don't blame her for cutting them out. #rhonj Melissa and Joe have brought nothing but chaos and toxicity to Teresa's life. I don't blame her for cutting them out. #rhonj

thee yee-hawtie. @TipsyTwiggy Melissa and Joe can’t go 2 seconds without talking about Teresa … omg #RHONJ Melissa and Joe can’t go 2 seconds without talking about Teresa … omg #RHONJ

〰️〽️™️ @mrwilliammedina It’s been 10 years of Melissa and Joe screaming about Teresa. Leave. Tre. Alone. #RHONJ It’s been 10 years of Melissa and Joe screaming about Teresa. Leave. Tre. Alone. #RHONJ https://t.co/dtwGknsSFN

RHONJ season 13 has been dramatic and the installment has only begun. As the season progresses, there is only more to come as the ladies get involved in complicated dynamics and arguments. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

