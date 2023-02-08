What is Melissa Gorga net worth? RHONJ season 13 cast member’s fortune explored

Reality celeb Melissa Gorga will be appearing in season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey. The reality celeb, author, and singer has a net worth of $3 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. This combined net worth is that of hers along with her husband Joe Gorga, a real estate developer and a fellow RHONJ cast member.

The RHONJ celeb set foot in the Bravo network's season 3 franchise in 2011 and has featured in over 50 episodes since.

Season 13 of RHONJ will spice up tensions amid family strife, relationship problems, and shattered friendships, and fresh starts will helm this season's premise. Giudice-Gorga's strained relations will be one of the highlights of this new installment of the show.

Meet Melissa Gorga, the RHONJ TV star who is a business woman and a singer

Born on March 21, 1979, in Montville, New Jersey, Melissa Gorga shot to fame after appearing in The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo TV. In 2011, she became a member of the main cast.

She has also made headlines outside of RHONJ with her appearances on other TV programs, including Watch What Happens Live, Manoz'd with Children, and Teresa Check-In, to mention some.

The 43-year-old is well-known for her work as a reality TV star, author, interior designer, and singer. Her clothing company, Envy by Melissa Gorga, sells jewelry, bikinis, cable-knit sweaters, boots, bodysuits, caps, sunglasses, and more.

Melissa Gorga graduated with a B.A. in Psychology and Education from New Jersey City University.

Given that music has always been her first love, she tried pursuing a singing career at the beginning.

In 2011, she released her single On Display on iTunes to mixed reviews from critics. She has since released an EP with four tracks and a number of new songs. She added two more singles to her iTunes catalogue on July 5, 2012, How Many Times, which was released on April 29, 2012, and Rockstar, which was released on June 10, 2012.

I Just Wanna, her fourth single, was made available in September 2012. It came with a music video that was written by Santino Noir, a hip-hop vocalist.

2013 saw the publication of her most recent book, Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage.

Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, to whom she has been married for over 17 years, invested about $1 million in a New Jersey house in 2009 because it included a theatre, gym, recording studio, hair salon, and other amenities. The couple have three kids.

They moved into another million-dollar property with seven bedrooms in 2019, having sold the first one for $2.5 million. They put their present house up for sale in 2021 for $2.9 million.

The Melissa-Teresa feud explained

Since season 13 of RHONJ's production wrapped up last year, Bravo fans have seen Teresa Giudice's relationship with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga deteriorate.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice made it abundantly apparent in their season 13 taglines that the conflict between them is far from done.

The feud, which mostly arose from Joe and Melissa's decision to skip Teresa's August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, was hinted at in the season 13 trailer of the show, which also included numerous disagreements among the family members—some of which became physical.

The reasons behind the Giudice-Gorga family feud, including why Joe and Melissa decided not to attend the nuptials and why Teresa said Joe was "not my brother" will showcase whether the celebrities want to patch things up in the new season.

In an episode of the Melissa Gorga On Display podcast, Melissa said:

"I will let all my listeners know this: obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Those exact details I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about."

Fans of RHONJ first encountered Melissa Gorga in the third season of the reality series, even though Teresa had been a cast member since season 1 of theprogram.

Season 3's first episode, In The Name of the Father, which aired on May 16, 2011, featured Teresa's brother Joe Gorga calling her "trash" at his son's christening. He also got into a fight with Teresa's former husband Joe Giudice as a result of the remark.

Teresa also described Melissa as a "gold digger" on the show, going to even greater lengths in 2012 to state that Joe had cheated on Melissa. The whirlwind of accusations had to be shut down from Melissa's end. She stated that had things been that way she would have let Joe during their financial lows, which she didn't.

In season 7 of RHONJ, Joe Giudice and Joe Gorga engaged in a fistfight, giving the animosity a new dynamic and earning them both a prison sentence. Teresa ended up serving an 11-month sentence as well. Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga agreed to shut down their feud in 2015 but it resurfaced in 2018 when Teresa accused Melissa's husband of not making enough time for his family.

Joe Gorga said that Joe Giudice put Teresa in jail during the first segment of the season 11 reunion and that he was still waiting for a "public apology" from Teresa's ex-husband. Melissa added that while filming the reunion episode for season 12 of RHONJ, she and Teresa agreed to quit acting like friends.

Tensions are running high in RHONJ this season. The Giudice-Gorga duo will be seen in their final face-off this season. Will that put an end to this disputed saga once and for all or will there be anything more? Tune in to find out.

RHONJ season 13 is set to premiere on Tuesday, Feburary 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the Bravo television network.

