Meet the cast of RHONJ season 13

The much-awaited Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) ladies are ready to spice it up. Season 13 of the hit Bravo series is all set to premiere with an exciting 75-minute episode on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the network.

The new installment will document a lot of drama around family, relationships, marriages, and friendships as the cast members navigate their lives and schedules.

Season 13 of RHONJ will see OG Housewives and familiar faces alongside the popular househusbands as well as newcomers grace television screens. Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs will mark their return alongside newcomers Jennifer Fessler, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda.

Former lead cast member Jackie Goldschneider will make her appearance as a "friend" of the housewives this season.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken?"

RHONJ season 13 cast members include OGs and newcomers

RHONJ season 13 promises viewers a lot of drama and emotions, and the addition of new cast members who won't shy away from voicing their opinions. OG Housewives have set the bar high for the past 12 seasons and are returning with heavy storylines surrounding family issues and fractured friendships.

Check out what the ladies are bringing this season.

1) Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice's journey on RHONJ has been one of the iconic ones. With the brand new season, the reality star's relationship and marriage to Luis Ruelas will be documented, as will be her tumultuous relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. The series will give viewers their much-needed answers to what transpired between the families.

2) Melissa Gorga

Melissa and Joe Gorga's journey in terms of their deteriorating relationship with Teresa Giudice has taken the most content in the season trailer. From Melissa not being a bridesmaid to the RHONJ couple to not being present at the wedding, a lot has happened between the two families. Allegations surrounding Melissa being involved with another man will also make it to the installment.

3) Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer Aydin's marriage to Bill Aydin and the latter's affair over a decade ago had been a central theme previously. The new installment will have the ladies continue to talk about the same, with fellow RHONJ cast member Margaret calling the couple's marriage a "downward spiral." Jennifer will also be seen getting into several arguments will fellow cast members.

4) Margaret Josephs

While it seems like all was well between Margaret and Jennifer in the previous season, tensions are set to arise between the cast members as they address their concerns with each other. The new installment will have Margaret get into arguments with fellow castmates and reflect on Melissa and Teresa's relationship.

5) Dolores Catania

Season 13 of the hit series will document Dolores' relationship with her boyfriend Paulie Connell as well as see her navigate where she stands with ex-husband Frank Catania. The latter will be seen having a hard time settling in with the new arrangement as he wishes to "fix" their bond and issues as a family.

6) Danielle Cabral

Newcomer Danielle Cabral's RHONJ bio describes her as "over the top." The season trailer saw her spending some time with her family, especially her daughter Valentina. Her son Dominic and husband of 10 years, Nate, are also an essential part of her life. She will be seen giving a fresh new perspective on the series.

7) Rachel Fuda

Another newbie addition to the season is Rachel Fuda. The RHONJ star is extremely invested in her and her husband John's business Valet King as well as his family company Fuda Tile. She is Melissa Gorga's friend and connected after their sons bonded in school. She will be seen sharing her story in the show as well as getting into arguments and being a great friend to Melissa.

Season 13 of RHONJ will see cast members addressing past issues, navigating new friendships and relationships, and also getting involved in the ladies' personal and professional journey. Viewers will get to witness many complicated dynamics and problems, leading to conflicts, confrontations, and a lot of drama.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

