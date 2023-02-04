Who is Danielle Cabral from RHONJ season 13? New cast member used to star in an MTV show

Newbie housewife Danielle Cabral will be making her debut in the 13th season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey, slated to premiere next week. The full-time new member in the series, who likes to be referred to as “the Boujie Mama,” wants to make her hometown proud.

According to a press release from Bravo, she is "over the top" in terms of personality. The official synopsis of the show states:

"After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships, and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken?"

Bravo @BravoTV Prepare for lines to be drawn - the #RHONJ Season 13 premiere is ONE WEEK away Prepare for lines to be drawn - the #RHONJ Season 13 premiere is ONE WEEK away 🔥 https://t.co/tojV07WSGL

Joining Cabral will be Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler, who are the two additional newcomers in season 13 of RHONJ, alongside veterans Teresa Giudice Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin.

Longtime series housewife, Jackie Goldschneider will make way for the newly introduced housewives this season and act as a friend to the ladies of the house.

Meet housewife Danielle Cabral, the mom and entrepreneur of RHONJ season 13

37-year-old Danielle Cabral, who originally hails from Staten Island, New York, is a mother of two, a son named Dominic and a daughter named Valentina. She is an entrepreneur as well. The reality celeb is currently a New Jersey resident and has been married to husband Nate Cabral for over 10 years.

Danielle, who likes to call herself “the Boujiest Mama” in the entire world, completed her bachelor's degree in science from Wagner College. On September 14, 2012, she got hitched with Nate Cabral, an electrician from Massachusetts, for whom she moved back to the East Coast.

Danielle Cabral, whose maiden name is Di Pietro, featured in I'm a Staten Island Girl, which was MTV's highest-rated True Life episode in 2006. She pursued a career in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles after her brief TV stint and took up a number of acting projects. She got back into the reality fore in 2008 on yet another season of MTV's True Life.

Danielle's husband Nathan Cabral is also an entrepreneur and reality television personality. He is the owner of the home security business Flash Security Inc.

It specializes in CCTV, access control, fire and burglar alarms, and AV automation with the goal of supplying families and companies in New Jersey and nearby areas with expert security systems. In 2014, in HGTV Network's DIY series titled Family Under Construction, the couple documented the renovation of their New Jersey house.

Danielle and Nathan Cabral have celebrated their wedding anniversary in Bali (Image via Instagram/@daniellecabralofficial)

In addition to her personal blog, Danielle Cabral also maintains accounts on Instagram and YouTube. She also has her own production firm, Relatable Productions, which she recently founded.

Danielle was motivated to start the Boujie Kidz apparel brand for kids when Valentina was born in June 2017. According to the business's website, Boujie Kidz provides "original and trendy" kids' clothing at reasonable pricing.

Danielle Cabral will feature alongside new housewives in RHONJ season 13

Danielle Cabral will feature alongside newbie entrants Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler in the 13th season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Jennifer, Teresa, and Dolores who are longtime cast members, are close with Danielle. Cabral was there when The Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Ayan paid the women a visit in the summer. She and her husband also attended Teresa's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas in August.

According to Bravo TV, Danielle will be battling a strained relationship with her brother this season. She will also utilise her expertise to promote amity between Teresa Giudice and Melissa and Joe Gorga, but she risks escalating conflict within the group in the process.

The conflict between Teresa Guidice and Melissa and Joe Gorga's family is expected to dominate the season. Fans are curious as to why Teresa's sister-in-law and brother were absent from her wedding to Luis Ruelas. The new season will have 75-minute condensed episodes.

Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT only on Bravo TV.

