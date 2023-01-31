Rachel Fuda will be the new entrant on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ). Season 13 of the popular Bravo series line-up will premiere on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Joining Funda in season 13 of RHONJ will be Teresa Giudice Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin. This season, Jackie Goldschneider will take a backseat, and join the newly introduced housewives Jennifer Fessler, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda as friends.

The turmoil amongst cast members and the conflicts within the Giudice-Gorga family will be addressed in great detail on the show. The official synopsis of the show states:

"After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken?"

RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda co-owns a restaurant Burger Boss with her husband, John Fuda, in New Jersey

According to Bravo TV, 31-year-old Rachel Fuda hails from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, but she was born on Long Island, New York. Her family moved to the Bergen County, New Jersey, area when Rachel was a toddler. Rachel is a college graduate with two degrees and is currently married to 34-year-old John Fuda.

She has three kids, a teenage stepson, and two daughters under the age of five. Her 15-year-old stepson is named Jaiden Fuda, while her daughters are Gianella Jolie and Giuliana Rose Fuda. Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga became friends after Melissa’s son, Gino, and Rachel’s stepson, Jaiden, became friends at school.

Rachel met John at the 46 Lounge in Totowa, New Jersey. The star said that her now-husband approached her at every bar she worked at as she was bartending at various locations at the time.

Rachel remembers consistently declining John's invitations as she had recently ended a relationship. However, he convinced her to go on one single date with him. They went to Hoboken for their first date, and the rest, they say, is history.

Rachel balances being a mom and being a business owner with her husband John. The two collaborate at Fuda Tile, a company that has been in John's family's hands since 1948, and Valet King, a valet parking service.

Rachel Fuda and John co-own a restaurant, Burger Boss, situated at Moonachie Ave, Wood-Ridge, New Jersey. As the duo's bloodlines are of Italian descent, they have named the restaurant's dishes in classic Italian pop-culture references. These include The Godfather, The Goombah, The Capo, and many others.

RHONJ season 13 is all set to showcase the amped-up heat among the housewives

The recently released teaser for RHONJ season 13, featured Rachel Fuda being compared to "a glamorous Tim Burton character."

In the clip, she is also seen having fun with her kids and yelling her heart out. She's heard yelling, "I'm a total tyrant mom," and, "There is no democracy up in this b***h."

Rachel wishes for things to go her way all the time and claims that she might even get into a fight if the ladies in New Jersey do the opposite of what was instructed.

The teaser also shows that Rachel might be involved in a brutal brawl with Jennifer Aydin. In the video, the two women are seen arguing with Jennifer saying:

"Keep things going. On your way out, avoid getting struck in the a** by the door."

To this, Rachel responds:

"There is no door a**hole."

After a confrontation with Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda starts doubting her motivations, and develops a strong bond with Margaret and Melissa, causing a rift in the group.

Meanwhile, as she focuses more on her 18-year-long battle with an eating disorder, Jackie Goldschneider has been moved to the position of "friend."

The rivalry between Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin intensifies in season 13 when Margaret tells the latter:

"You don't have any f*****g friends."

Jennifer responds to that with:

"I have a family, which you'd never f*****g know what it's like to have."

In the recent trailer, Jennifer is also heard saying,

"I am done being a chump for somebody who treats me like s***."

RHONJ season 13 premieres its 75-minute condensed episode on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo TV network.

