Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin's relationship goes sour on RHONJ

For two RHONJ housewives, their relationship recently took an ugly turn with Jackie Goldschneider blaming Jennifer Aydin for digging up information about her husband Evan Goldschneider. What followed was a heated argument between the two that put fractures in the friendship that the duo had established since the beginning of season 12.

The RHONJ star has been supportive of Aydin ever since the pool party blowout against Margaret Josephs. Jackie revealed that she understood the pain Jennifer felt about her husband's affair being made public and wanted to be there as a friend. However, with the dinner party in episode five, the dynamics have changed.

Jackie decided to side with Melissa after the latter's physical confrontation with Jennifer and left the party with her and Margaret Josephs, disappointed with Aydin for initiating the fight.

RHONJ stars Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin get into an argument

While at a dinner party at Jennifer's house, she was being blamed by Melissa for digging up information on Jackie's husband Evan's rumored affair. Although the Goldscheiders were siding with Aydin all this time, the drama that ensued contributed to the two women ending up on bad terms.

In a confessional, Jackie said:

"If she found out that Evan cheated on me, she would have shouted it for everybody to hear. Of course [she] was trying to hurt me, just like Teresa was. Be a real woman and admit it."

After a physical confrontation between Melissa and Jennifer on RHONJ, Jackie sided with the former and said that she was "done" with Aydin and did not want to help her anymore. In a confessional, she said:

"I can't believe I ever even defended Jennifer. Jennifer digs on my husband with no remorse. She puts her hands on one of my friends. I am so done with Jennifer."

RHONJ star Jackie made a comment against Bill during Teresa's pool party that did not sit well with Jennifer. She confessed to Evan that the comment was not made with any ill intentions for Aydin, but only as a form of support.

"When I made that comment..I made it in the context of like..I felt bad for Jennifer. She took all the blame for the pain that Bill was feeling...and for that to take all of that friendship that I offered her and just throw it in my face..I'm done with her."

When confronted by Dolores Catania on how she shifted sides, Jackie said:

"I wanted to be there for her as a mother 'cause she was going through something. And then you went and told her [about the comment] for what? to start a fight? You misconstrued that. I said it to back her up. I felt very bad for her until last night when she doubled down on everything and she just destroyed it."

Facing fractures in Jackie's friendship, Jennifer now only has Teresa by her side. The preview for the next episode saw the househusbands getting involved in the RHONJ drama as well when they confronted Bill about his wife's behavior, only to see him walk out of the conversation.

RHONJ airs every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Atul S