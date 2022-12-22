How did fans react to RHONJ season 13 trailer? Details explored

RHONJ (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) is all set to premiere a new season next year.

Season 13 of RHONJ will air on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The network recently released a trailer for the reality series. It received mixed reactions from fans. While some felt the trailer is giving "bad vibes," others were excited about the new season of the show.

rob @robquartz just pure bad vibes that #rhonj trailerjust pure bad vibes that #rhonj trailer 😭 just pure bad vibes

Rosanna📯 @Roe30111524 #RHONJ Finally we saw the new trailer it happened it really did Finally we saw the new trailer it happened it really did 🔥😍 #RHONJ

The new season of RHONJ features returning cast members Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania. Jackie Goldschneider will also return as a friend alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler.

Fans have mixed feeling about RHONJ season 13 trailer

Besides the familiar faces, newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda will also be appearing on the show. The two first-timers are seen in the new trailer, with Dolores describing Danielle as "very Jerseylicious," and Rachel declaring herself "a total dictator mom."

However, they aren't the only new person on the show. Dolores' boyfriend Paul "Paulie" Connell is also set to make his RHONJ debut in the new season. Things will get serious between the two as Dolores tells Melissa that Paulie is already "talking marriage."

Here's how netizens are reacting after seeing the trailer:

Kyle George @kyleg_89 Am I the only one who thought the #rhonj trailer was kinda meh! Am I the only one who thought the #rhonj trailer was kinda meh!

David @jonesingforwhat #RHONJ trailer was great but some of y’all need to quit it with the Jackie slander! #RHONJ trailer was great but some of y’all need to quit it with the Jackie slander!

ATLian @atlantian22 Underwhelmed by the trailer, but blown away by this cast photo! #rhonj Underwhelmed by the trailer, but blown away by this cast photo! #rhonj https://t.co/tRjV4X40Nu

ceej @cjaybathiany the #rhonj trailer was more cinematic and entertaining than this entire season of #rhoslc thus far the #rhonj trailer was more cinematic and entertaining than this entire season of #rhoslc thus far

What to expect from the upcoming season of RHONJ?

In the new season of RHONJ, viewers will get to see Teresa and Luis "Louie" Ruelas's wedding on the show. However, her wedding will see some drama as her brother Joe and his wife will not be present.

Speaking about not inviting his wife Melissa to the wedding, an upset Joe tells Louie:

"My wife's not in the f--king wedding. F--k you."

Teresa's daughters Gia and Gabriella eventually get involved in the tussle and are upset about the fight between their mother and their uncle Joe. But before things get sorted, Teresa walks down the aisle without Joe by her side.

She says in the trailer:

"[Melissa]'s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart and she got her wish."

Fans will also get to see Dolores with her boyfriend Paul "Paulie" Connell. However, Dolores' ex-husband Frank Catania is not happy with her moving on and wants to make amends with her. He can be seen telling his ex-wife:

"I miss our relationship. Let's fix it."

In response, Dolores says:

"There is nothing to fix, Frank."

Dolores confesses in front of her pals that everyone perceives her ex as "the man in my life, but he's not." Later, she tells Melissa that her new boyfriend is talking about marriage, which drives Frank to tears.

Jennifer, on the other hand, is looking for some sort of solution. The new season of the Bravo show will also highlight a lot about her and her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Bill Aydin.

The couple will face the realities of their marriage after Margaret revealed last year that Bill had an affair years ago. When Margaret tells Bill that Jennifer's "on a downward spiral," and has "got to deal with her marriage,", the latter says:

"I'm done with being a f--king chump for somebody who treats me like s--t."

However, Jennifer and Margaret themselves seem to have unfinished business as well. On one occasion, Margaret tells Jennifer that she "could just say, 'I made a mistake,'" which then leads to a tense argument between the two.

Season 13 of RHONJ will air next year in February.

Poll : 0 votes