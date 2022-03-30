"You go, girl": Fans applaud RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin for breaking silence with husband about the affair

Since Bill Aydin's affair was made public on RHONJ, Jennifer Aydin has struggled with it, although it happened ten years ago. In Episode 9, she finally broke her silence about her feelings while on a dinner date with her husband.

After their relationship issues were made public by Margaret Josephs in the season premiere of RHONJ, Jennifer has been the talk of the housewives' discussion on almost every episode. The same issue led Jennifer to have numerous arguments and even get close to a physical altercation with Melissa Gorga.

Fans applauded Jennifer for finally speaking up about Bill's affair. One fan tweeted:

Sundae the iKhan @valentinepills #RHONJ I’m glad Jennifer spoke her mind about everything! Whew! You go girl!! Respect to Bill for giving her the floor and accepting the blows. That was her heart you broke and it takes a long time to repair. I’m glad Jennifer spoke her mind about everything! Whew! You go girl!! Respect to Bill for giving her the floor and accepting the blows. That was her heart you broke and it takes a long time to repair. ❤️ #RHONJ

The RHONJ star struggled to open up to her family about the affair. She did discuss it with her daughter Gabriella and her mother, which took an emotional toll on Jennifer, leading to numerous breakdowns with Dolores Catania, her brother, and even Margaret.

Fans cheer for Jennifer being open about feelings with husband Bill on RHONJ

Audiences were happy with Aydin finally opening up about her feelings and letting it all out in front of Bill. They took to social media to express their happiness.

PopCultureObsessed @bravoist #bravo Can someone let me know why Bill isn’t on his knees BEGGING Jennifer to work on their marriage??!?!!??? #RHONJ Can someone let me know why Bill isn’t on his knees BEGGING Jennifer to work on their marriage??!?!!??? #RHONJ #bravo

Mousewife @mousewives Yes Jennifer! Speak your mind about the affair. She has so much built up resentment towards him and she needs to get it out #RHONJ Yes Jennifer! Speak your mind about the affair. She has so much built up resentment towards him and she needs to get it out #RHONJ

Big Stepper @DaySpace This is a really honest scene. Good for Jennifer for advocating for herself, even if it’s 10 years later #RHONJ This is a really honest scene. Good for Jennifer for advocating for herself, even if it’s 10 years later #RHONJ

EricaChristine @ericazimm1 Good for Jen telling him how she feels #RHONJ Good for Jen telling him how she feels #RHONJ

THATJ GURL @GurlThatj

Jennifer is FINALLY seeing --- take your portion and LEAVE Bill #RHONJ Bill Aydin is a Clown 🤡Jennifer is FINALLY seeing --- take your portion and LEAVE Bill #RHONJ Bill Aydin is a Clown 🤡Jennifer is FINALLY seeing --- take your portion and LEAVE Bill

Jae the Artist @KlassJLife



Other than that I'm PROUD of Jen for expressing her grievances. I think they need therapy though. Jen... Stop tryna make Bill be friends with those bumbs.Other than that I'm PROUD of Jen for expressing her grievances. I think they need therapy though. #RHONJ Jen... Stop tryna make Bill be friends with those bumbs.Other than that I'm PROUD of Jen for expressing her grievances. I think they need therapy though. #RHONJ

hL @aaych_jo I’m so proud of Jennifer for standing up for herself with Bill #RHONJ I’m so proud of Jennifer for standing up for herself with Bill #RHONJ

Jennifer talks out affair with her husband Bill

While on their dinner date, Jennifer updated her husband about what happened at the team-building exercise with Teresa, Traci, and Margaret. She also revealed how she had finally made up with everyone, pointing out that she was mad at Bill about the affair.

Their conversation began with Jennifer asking Bill to join the men for the softball game Dolores invited everyone to. She said:

"She invited you too. You know, couples. I feel like it's good for us to all just try to get back to a good place. Or at least you can find a way to make it good with the guys."

When Bill confessed that he still had a problem with the men talking badly about his wife while they were all out for dinner a few weeks ago, Jennifer took it as an opportunity to break her silence about the affair. She said:

"The things that you and I have been going through supersedes anything going on with me and the girls. Like our anniversary is coming up. 18 years, it'll be 20 years since the day we met. You think we'll make it another 19 years?"

She continued to tell him that if anything happens from now on, in the sense that if they get divorced, she would have to get half as alimony. She said:

"Marriage is work. I'm mad at you. I've been questioning our life together and our relationship. I was home. I was tending to three children and pregnant, and you were doing your thing without any consideration for me. I'm sorry, I'm sick of always giving you a pass."

Although Bill kept reminding his wife that it was a long time ago, as a way of assuring that it wouldn't happen again and to put that episode behind them, Jennifer needed more than that. She wanted his support and Bill to own up to what he did.

The preview for the next episode of RHONJ has Bill trying to meet the men and make amends. Apart from that, the Giudice family is moving, and the daughters are emotional about the memories made with their parents, Teresa and Joe Giudice. Viewers will have to tune in next week to see how that pans out.

RHONJ airs every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Ravi Iyer