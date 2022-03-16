RHONJ Season 12: Fans react as tensions arise between Jennifer and Bill Aydin 

Ever since Bill Aydin's affair was made public on RHONJ, tensions between him and his wife Jennifer Aydin have been on the rise. The affair has been the talk of the season, with several arguments breaking out between the housewives.

In the past couple of episodes, Jennifer revealed that she was mad at Bill for not taking her side during her fight with Melissa Gorga. During the fight, he chose to stand aside from the cast and not engage in any form of confrontation with anyone, despite the topics of conversation including his affair.

Jennifer made it clear to Bill that she was upset over the his lack of support for her. While talking to Dolores Catania, she confessed that what upset her more than her husband's affair was the fact that she had to break the news to her family, something she struggled with.

RHONJ fans react to Jennifer and Bill's marital struggles over the affair

While Jennifer struggled to have a conversation with Bill about the affair, fans took to social media to express their opinions on the relationship. While some found Jennifer at fault, others thought her husband was the one who started it.

MAKEUGORGEOUS 💄 @makeugorgeous #Bravo I’m sorry Jennifer should get to therapy with Bill hand in hand and focus on raising her children. If you don’t wanna deal with your husbands transgressions then be quiet and stop whining about it and projecting that negative energy towards the other couples . #rhonj I’m sorry Jennifer should get to therapy with Bill hand in hand and focus on raising her children. If you don’t wanna deal with your husbands transgressions then be quiet and stop whining about it and projecting that negative energy towards the other couples . #rhonj #Bravo

rach @rachseiwert The men should not be holding Bill accountable for what Jennifer did. Nor should they expect Bill to say anything bad about her. Ugh. #RHONJ The men should not be holding Bill accountable for what Jennifer did. Nor should they expect Bill to say anything bad about her. Ugh. #RHONJ

average desk worker @avgdeskworker I feel bad that Jennifer is saying Bill doesn’t want to open Pandora’s box… definitely doesn’t sound good #RHONJ I feel bad that Jennifer is saying Bill doesn’t want to open Pandora’s box… definitely doesn’t sound good #RHONJ

Toya @FrensoftheFrens

So....

#RHONJ Jennifer wasn't living through it privately though. She lashed out on ppl who reminded her of Bill's affair.So.... Jennifer wasn't living through it privately though. She lashed out on ppl who reminded her of Bill's affair. So.... #RHONJ

Pretend Amnesia @PretendAmnesia Me going back and forth on if Jennifer would actually ever leave Bill…. #RHONJ Me going back and forth on if Jennifer would actually ever leave Bill….#RHONJ https://t.co/bVqhJlpiLH

Pat @hocohomo As much as I dislike Jennifer, she has every right to be mad at Bill for his silence. #RHONJ As much as I dislike Jennifer, she has every right to be mad at Bill for his silence. #RHONJ

Brianne Hanson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 @Scottie_36 What does Jennifer want from Bill? Does she want one-on-one convo with her or a more vocal defense of her with the others? #RHONJ What does Jennifer want from Bill? Does she want one-on-one convo with her or a more vocal defense of her with the others? #RHONJ

Jessica @Jessica65481190 Bill was prob like well I've never supported her looks like I have to this time. I don't like Bill AT ALL, he skeeves me out, and I dont even like Jennifer, but I want better for her. #RHONJ Bill was prob like well I've never supported her looks like I have to this time. I don't like Bill AT ALL, he skeeves me out, and I dont even like Jennifer, but I want better for her. #RHONJ

Kiya's @kiyas_bigknot Bill is giving the vibe he’s over it and the only reason Jennifer is upset is because everyone knows. #RHONJ Bill is giving the vibe he’s over it and the only reason Jennifer is upset is because everyone knows. #RHONJ https://t.co/k771tBYdC4

Lena @LeGo210607 What I can't believe is Jennifer trying to shield Bill from it all. She has done nothing to deserve being cheated on. as much as we don't know what goes on behind closed doors, he should be on his knees begging for forgiveness and carrying her in his arms #RHONJ What I can't believe is Jennifer trying to shield Bill from it all. She has done nothing to deserve being cheated on. as much as we don't know what goes on behind closed doors, he should be on his knees begging for forgiveness and carrying her in his arms #RHONJ

Jennifer struggles with Bill Aydin's affair being made public

On episode 7, It looked like Jennifer Aydin was still not completely over the affair. Since the topic was made public on the season premiere of RHONJ, she had been struggling to open up to the housewives as well as to her family.

In the episode, Bill updated Jennifer about his confrontational incident with the other husbands. She was glad to hear that her husband had her back, but she wasn't over the hurt that she felt over the past few weeks because of Aydin's lack of support. She said:

"I'm sorry for putting you in that position. I'm happy that you stuck up for me. But you know, I've never heard you say any of this before. And I get that, like, you don't want to be confrontational. But your silence is like...it's frustrating."

Making his stance clear for his wife, Bill said:

"Look, everyone handles situations differently. I'm an imperfect human being. And not everyone has the personality to be able to show emotions."

In a confessional, RHONJ star Jennifer said:

"I have all of this anger about the affair that's resurfacing. And he's sitting there with absolutely no emotion. I want dialogue, emotion, communication...and you're telling me you're incapable of that? As if I didn't feel alone already."

The conversation around Bill Aydin's affair is not going to die anytime soon. In the next couple of episodes, viewers will get to see the drama around this topic become more intense, with many more confrontations coming up.

RHONJ airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

