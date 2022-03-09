THE RHONJ husbands confront Bill over his wife Jennifer Aydin's drama

RHONJ's househusbands have collectively engaged in drama over the past couple of episodes. In episode six of the show, they confronted Bill over his wife Jennifer Aydin's drama during her confrontation with Melissa Gorga.

Melissa and Jennifer got into a physical altercation on last week's episode of RHONJ. The duo got into a fight while discussing last season's unsubstantiated rumors about Evan Goldschneider cheating on his wife Jackie Goldscheneider.

RHONJ's househusbands get involved in the drama

While at dinner, the husbands discussed Joe Gorga's remarks during their group chat. The former made a comment that the group thought would not be encouraged by Bill and, thus, he would not show up at the gathering.

The group questioned Joe over his intentions with the comment and if it was made in humor, to which he said that he was really upset over Jennifer's behavior and wanted to confront Bill about it. He said:

"I was thinking, why didn't he come over to me? If one of us were getting thrown out..I would have come..I would have come up to you all and said 'bro, I apologise, Imma deal with her.. Let's deal with out wives, I'm sorry bro."

Evan Goldschneider resonated with Joe Gorga's sentiments over the blow-up at Jennifer Aydin's house and said he would have done the same thing if he were to be in Bill's place.

Tiki Barber suggested that the men support Bill and not lash out at him because of what the Aydin family is going through. He said:

"When men go through what he's going through, other dudes need to have his back. The last thing he needs is for us to go kick his a** again."

Things took a turn for the worse when Joe Gorga and the men blamed Jennifer Aydin for trying to dig up information on Evan Goldschneider's rumored affair.

Joe Gorga said:

"Your wife is out of control. She does a lot of things, bro. Jen got dirty and disgusting. I think she crossed that line."

Bill tried to make them understand that his wife was just nosy, but never went looking to hurt anyone.

However, Evan was quick to disagree and said:

"She dug on me. She was digging so she is not innocent. [Being nosy] is not okay. she tried to find stuff to hurt individual people. That is not a good person. If you can determine that's a good person then tell me."

The preview for the next episode showed Frank Catania trying to bring Bill back after a discussion with the men, but to no avail. Clearly, the latter made his disappointment clear and left the place. With the drama heating up on RHONJ, viewers will have to tune in next week to see what happened to Bill after the confrontation.

RHONJ airs every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Atul S