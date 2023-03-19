Meet the cast of Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip season 3

Fan-favorite series Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) is back with a brand new installment. Season 3 of the reality show will premiere on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 3.01 am ET with its first three episodes on Peacock. From then on, every episode will air on Thursdays, with the final episode on April 30, 2023.

This time around, the cast members will enjoy their stay in Thailand.

Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) has been on the air for two seasons and has already established itself to be a successful show, with viewers deeply invested in the ladies' journey.

Each installment has seen a great mixture of popular cast members from different Housewife franchise shows, and it has only gotten better with each season.

RHONY alum Tinsley Mortimer had almost joined the cast of Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 3

Season 3 of Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) will see the ladies create memories in Thailand. They will be seen having fun while trying different adventure activities, eating a variety of cuisines, visiting elephants, and partying to their hearts' content.

However, tensions will also be at an all-time high as the cast addresses past issues, leading to multiple conflicts and confrontations.

The upcoming Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season will see the following cast members:

Porsha Williams - Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum Leah McSweeny - Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) Alexia Nepola - Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) Marysol Patton - Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) Candiace Dilliard Bassett - Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) Gizelle Bryant - Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) Whitney Rose - Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Heather Gay - Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC)

RHONY alum Tinsley Mortimer was also asked to be part of the dynamic cast of Housewives. However, due to a prior schedule, the housewife couldn't make it to Thailand and the filming of the show. As per a source's statement to US Weekly:

“She was asked to be on the show a couple of weeks ago and was excited. However, she already had plans for the summer that she couldn’t shift around to participate so unfortunately, she will not be on the Girls Trip.”

What to expect from Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 3?

Peacock and Bravo shared the first cast photo of the upcoming season in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with the caption:

"FIRST CAST PHOTO OF #RHUGT 3! THAT IS THE CAPTION"

The trailer for Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 3 was released during BravoCon 2022 in October 2022 and teased a fair share of fun and drama amongst the castmates.

Gizelle and Candiace from RHOP will continue to get into heated arguments, as will RHOM co-stars Alexia and Marysol. Fellow RHOSLC cast members and cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose will also be seen addressing their strained relationship.

Heather will also be seen navigating questions about former castmate Jen Shah, who is serving her time in prison for involvement in a telemarketing scam. The latter was in the middle of questioning while the season was being filmed and hence, tense conversations were documented.

Season 3 of Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) promises viewers a lot of drama, conflicts, and a cast member making a hospital visit as well. If the past two seasons are any proof, fans are bound to enjoy this installment as well.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere of RHUGT season 3 on Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes