The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 4 cast: Who are returning? Details explored

Bravo Network and Peacock's streaming website posted a shared statement on Twitter on January 9, 2023, announcing that The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 is already in the works. It is unknown when the series will be released, given that season 3 of the show has still not premiered.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 will feature 8 women heading to Morocco for a vacation filled with drama and fights. The cast members for the season are:

Alex McCord from The Real Housewives of New York City Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Camille Grammer-Meyer from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Caroline Manzo from The Real Housewives of New Jersey Eva Marcille from The Real Housewives of Atlanta Gretchen Rossi from The Real Housewives of Orange County Phaedra Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County

Camille, Caroline, Alex and Gretchen are the new Housewives of the franchise. Meanwhile, Brandi, Vicki, Eva and Phaedra are the OGs of their respective shows and were also seen in the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2

Meet the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4

Alex McCord

The 49-year-old is originally from Texas and went to Northwestern University. She lived in New York for over 14 years and used to be a professional graphic designer and actor.

Alex is married to Simon van Kempen and has two sons with him. She was featured in the first four seasons of The Real Housewives of New York and currently resides in Australia.

Brandi Glanville

Born in November 1972, Brandi is originally from Sacramento, California and was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from season 3 to 5. She used to be a model and now hosts her own podcasts on many channels.

Brandi has 2 sons with her ex-husband and actor Eddie Cibrian.

Camille Grammer-Meyer

Camille Grammer-Meyer, who is originally from California, is an alum of Montclair State University. She was married to actor Kelsey Grammer for 14 years before they got divorced in 2011.

Camille, who is now married to attorney David C. Meyer, was a main cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the first 2 seasons. Since then, she has made many guest appearances on the show.

Caroline Manzo

The 61-year-old was featured on the first 5 seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and before she quit the show to work on her own spin-off series Manzo'd with Children. The spin-off ran for 3 seasons.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip cast member is married to entrepreneur Albert Manzo and has three kids with him.

Eva Marcille

Eva is the winner of America's Next Top Model season 3 and became a full-time cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season 11 in 2018. The popular model left the show in 2020 after being featured for 2 seasons.

She has been a part of many TV shows like Wild 'n Out, Smallville, Everybody Hates Chris and Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

Gretchen Rossi

The 45-year-old is originally from California and attended the Baylor University. She used to work in the real estate industry and was seen on The Real Housewives of Orange County seasons 4 to 8.

Phaedra Parks

Phaedra is an alumni of the University of Georgia and was featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from season 3 to 9. She has 2 kids with ex-husband Apollo Nida and is a professional legal analyst. Phaedra won the 'Attorney of the Year' award in 2006 and will now be seen on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Vicki Gunvalson

Vicki is the founder of Coto Insurance. She was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2020, after appearing on the series for 13 consecutive seasons and has been accused of faking cancer. She was married to Donn Gunvalson for 20 years before divorcing in 2014.

While it is unknown if the cameras have started to roll for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4, the series will be released in 2023 on the Peacock streaming platform.

