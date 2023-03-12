Queens Court 2023 release date and air time on Peacock

Peacock's newest reality dating show Queens Court is set to premiere on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The series will follow three popular single women who will be looking for love and a potential partner to spend the rest of their lives with. All ten episodes of the series will be released together.

The series stars famous and familiar reality TV faces Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea, who will date eligible suitors to see who fits well with them.

Queens Court will be hosted by actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, retired NFL quarterback, Rodney Peete. The pair are a longtime married couple who will be seen advising the leading ladies on their quest to find love.

Peacock's newest dating series Queens Court will feature 21 eligible suitors

The 10-episode series of Queens Court features the leading ladies, called the Queens - Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea, dating 21 eligible suitors.

The ladies will test their emotional and physical compatibility with the chosen bachelors, but will also test and see who can fit in with their glamorous lifestyles and the nature of being in the public eye. It will be interesting to see how the men adapt to the circumstances provided to them.

According to Deadline, hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete will be “guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.”

In the official trailer for Queens Court released by Peacock, the ladies open up about finding the one. They also express what they are looking for in their connections and what kind of suitors would fit their lives.

Evelyn Lozada, a popular face on the reality TV spectrum, is well known for her appearances on Basketball Wives from 2010-2021, and her own show Livin’ Lozada in 2015. In the sneak peek, she said:

"As individual women, all of us have experienced very public relationships."

Fellow Queens Court cast member Tamar Braxton is a Grammy-nominated R&B artist. The reality star was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother season 2 and has appeared in several shows, including Braxton Family Values with her family and Tamar & Vince with ex-husband Vince Herbert. She said:

“It’s really hard for me to let my guard down, but it’s time to kind of take the bricks down.”

The third queen is Atlanta-based singer Nivea, who is best known for her Grammy-nominated hit number Don’t Mess with My Man.

The trailer then features the bachelors and gives viewers glimpses into dates, conversations, and a lot of tension as the ladies embark on a journey to find their match.

Glock Topickz @Glock_Topickz Official trailer to “Queen’s Court”,



A new competition series on @Peacock, where 3 women (Nivea, Evelyn Lozada and Tamar Braxton) pick through 21 bachelors to try to find their ideal man Official trailer to “Queen’s Court”, A new competition series on @Peacock, where 3 women (Nivea, Evelyn Lozada and Tamar Braxton) pick through 21 bachelors to try to find their ideal man https://t.co/2AcKFUadk6

The description of Queens Court further reads:

"Love and happiness aren't always a guarantee. For many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame and fortune can make things even more complicated."

According to Peacock's official website, the reality dating series was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. The prospective suitors have been chosen through a careful screening process and will put their best foot forward to fight for the women.

The Queens Court format brings a fresh new addition to the already-existing reality dating shows. Viewers will have to wait and see if the ladies find love on the show and how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to Queens Court on Thursday, March 16, 2023, on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes