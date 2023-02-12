Basketball Wives season 10 episode 14 release date and air time on VH1

Fan favorite series Basketball Wives is back to grace television screens with its midseason premiere on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on VH1. The hit reality show will continue to document the everyday lives of women who have been romantically linked with famous basketball players as they navigate friendships, relationships, and conflicts.

The ladies are back with more spice and heat this time around and are all set to create some drama.

Basketball Wives was renewed for its tenth season back in April 2022, owing to the success of its previous installments. The first half of the season documented a number of tense moments as the ladies dealt with marital issues, heartbreaks, fractured friendships, newfound relationships, and more.

The latest installment saw the return of veteran cast members, including Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, and Jackie Christie, alongside familiar faces Angel Brinks, Brandi Maxiell, Brittish Williams, and Brooke Bailey. As they deal with a variety of issues, viewers will have to stay tuned to witness how the rest of the season pans out.

What to expect from Basketball Wives mid-season 10?

The ladies of Basketball Wives mid-season 10 will delve deeper into new waters as they are set to come up with even more drama, chaos, and emotions in the next phase of the installment. They are set to address past issues and concerns that will give birth to new dynamics.

The press release for the show described the ladies' return to the court as "stronger and closer to one another than ever." The synopsis further reads:

"Loyalty runs deep amongst the group, but even the strongest friendships face obstacles navigating life, love, relationships, conflicts and everything in between, putting their bonds to the test."

It continues:

"And when cracks and fractures begin to appear, will their dream team soon become a nightmare? The ladies soon realize they have to rely on themselves and each other if there's any chance of winning this game."

The trailer for Basketball Wives mid-season 10 teases an intense amount of drama and began with Jackie Christie cheering to "open hearts, open minds." The ladies were seen enjoying a yacht day and many other gatherings.

Jennifer Williams opened up about her relationship with Jelani and admitted that she was optimistic about their relationship.

Brittish Williams talked about facing federal fraud charges and fearing that she would go to prison. Meanwhile, Brooke Bailey revealed that her "husband" broke the family apart. Angel was seen getting emotional and confessed to "not being okay" and being hugged by a fellow cast member.

In another clip of the Basketball Wives mid-season 10 trailer, DJ Duffey was seen having a heated argument with her husband Iman and accused him of "dismissing her opinions."

Meanwhile, Malaysia referred to someone and asked them to stay away from her "business." Brandi, on the other hand, was seen getting into an explosive fight with DJ Duffey.

The trailer ended with clips of several other dramatic fights, altercations, breaking glass bottles, slamming doors, and a lot of emotions. The series is also set to witness a proposal, a cast member probably bidding farewell for good, with Angel referring to how "some things can't be fixed."

By the end of the Basketball Wives mid-season 10 trailer, Jennifer said:

"Since you want the smoke, I'm bringing the f***ing fire."

The continuation of Basketball Wives season 10 will see the ladies managing personal and professional relationships while also giving viewers adequate drama to witness throughout the installment. Loyal fans of the franchise have been waiting to see the cast on screen and will soon have their wish come true.

The series is produced by Truly Original and Shed Media. Executive producers include Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Yessica Garcia, Katie Sole and Shaunie Henderson.

Don't forget to tune in to the mid-season premiere on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

