Poker Face gets season two renewal at Peacock

The hit 2022 Peacock show Poker Face has been renewed for a second season. The show follows Charlie Cale, who gets involved with several uncanny deaths throughout her journey.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s "Charlie", who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying."

It adds that Charlie is on the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and at each step, the character meets a host of new characters and "strange crimes she can't help but solve."

Season two of the show has not received a release date as of yet.

Chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV glad that Poker Face is returning

Poker Face is directed by Rian Johnson and it serves as his first-ever TV show. He previously directed movies like Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV Susan Rovner expressed her happiness about the show's performance. She also spoke about how excited she was for the next season and said that Poker Face was one of the rare and undeniable shows that everyone has fallen in love with from the start.

Rovner added that the critical acclaim and the viewer response to the show have been beyond everyone's "wildest dreams." She called the making of the show a "spectacular ride" as she spoke about working with director Rian Johnson, actress Natasha Lyonne, and producer Ram Bergman.

Susan also noted that their partners at MRC and T-Street, and the whole team are excited for the new season.

Director Rian Johnson wants to grow old making Poker Face and just does not want the series to stop. He said,

"Natasha and I keep talking about getting old doing this. I can imagine her Jessica Fletcher-ing it. And I would be thrilled. … This is something that’s obviously built with an engine to keep on going."

Show lead Natasha Lyonne added,

"For the little guy or the misfits and the outsiders and the dark horses and sort of have a voice for all those people, a truthful one that kind of cuts through a sea of mendacity. And I do think that what’s so exciting about Poker Face is that, thanks to Rian, that voice comes through in a super clear, very inclusive, inviting way for an even larger audience.”

The show stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, Benjamin Bratt as Cliff LeGrand, and Ron Perlman as Sterling Frost Sr. They are joined by a number of faces in guest roles including:

Adrien Brody

Dascha Polanco

Noah Segan

Hong Chau

Megan Suri

Colton Ryan

John Ratzenberger

Brandon Micheal Hall

Chelsea Frei

Lil Rel Howery

Danielle Macdonald

Shane Paul McGhie

Larry Brown

Chloë Sevigny

These guests show up as either murderers or victims of the murder throughout the season.

