Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery becomes the most-streamed film in one week

After significant praise from critics and fans across the world, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to the popular Rian Johnson film from 2019, has recently made a major record in the OTT world. The whodunnit broke the Nielsen streaming record in the U.S. for the most-streamed movie in a week, making it one of Netflix's most valuable assets.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered in December 2022 with a brilliant plot, a set of intriguing cast members, and the ever-towering figure of Benoit Blanc, played brilliantly by the greatest Bond man, Daniel Craig. The film may not have had the finesse of its 2019 original, but it more than made up for it with its fun set of characters and the ever-present humor characteristic of the Rian Johnson film.

After the success of the original film's brilliant theatrical run, Netflix purchased the rights to the next two sequels, and Neilsen's rankings suggest that this has indeed been a good decision.

What record did Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery set?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was widely anticipated owing to its brilliant prequel, which was also considered one of the best films of 2019. This also helped Knives Out bag several nominations, including a spot in the Academy Awards. With the return of the director and his primary character, along with thematic resonances, the sequel to the popular Rian Johnson film caused quite the buzz before it premiered on Netflix.

This was perhaps one of the major reasons for the film's immediate popularity, making it the most-streamed film on the network. Before the film premiered on Netflix, the streaming service decided to release it in select places for a week. Accumulating a sum of $15 million, this one week also saw Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery become the highest-grossing Netflix film in theaters.

A third film is also expected to premiere on Netflix in the future. With changing trends and advancements in both theater screening and streaming services, it is, however, difficult to predict whether the third film will get a more global theatrical release or an exclusively online one. Daniel Craig will reprise his role in the upcoming Knives Out film alongside a probable new ensemble.

More about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Myth @iamblackmyth Top 10 Movies you must watch on Netflix



THREAD..........



1. Glass Onion: A knives Out Mystery Top 10 Movies you must watch on NetflixTHREAD..........1. Glass Onion: A knives Out Mystery https://t.co/jx4pAY1H8J

Occasionally referred to simply as Glass Onion, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the second film in the Knives Out trilogy by Rian Johnson. It follows master detective Benoit Blanc, who takes on a new case set on a Greek island with a bunch of eccentric billionaires amid a dangerous murder mystery.

The ensemble cast of the film includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case."

The film premiered on September 10, 2022, at the Toronto International Film Festival and was released globally after multiple screenings on December 23, 2022. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes