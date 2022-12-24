Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Joseph Gordon-Levitt's mysterious cameo, explained

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now out on Netflix. The film, which is the sequel to the critical and commercial blockbuster Knives Out, and is helmed by Rian Johnson.

According to Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a film about bad people on a beautiful island with a brilliant detective.

Before its OTT premiere, on November 23, 2022, the film was released on for a one-week-long limited theatrical run. During this, the mystery film collected $15 million against a budget of $40 million.

Daniel Craig is the only cast member returning to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery from the 2019 whodunit as ace detective Benoit Blanc. The other members of the murder mystery include Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and Dave Bautista.

The movie also features many fascinating cameos, like those of the late actor Angela Lansbury and late composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim. Actors Natasha Lyonne, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, and globally famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma also appear in cameos.

However, hands down the funniest and most interesting cameo would probably be of Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

What’s so special about Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?

Johnson, the Academy Award-nominated director-writer, roped in his favorite collaborator Joseph Gordon-Levitt (again) for an intriguing cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. To note, Gordon-Levitt had acted as Detective Hardrock in Knives Out, which happened early into the film. That was an aural cameo.

He was back again to lend his vocal cords but to the hourly chime of a clock. Gordon-Levitt voiced the Hourly Dong, the clock of tech billionaire and Alpha co-founder Miles Bron (Edward Norton).

In September, at the Toronto International Film Festival where Glass Onion was screened, Johnson confirmed that the "dong," the hourly chime heard on Bron’s island, indeed belonged to Gordon-Levitt.

“That's Joseph Gordon-Levitt's cameo in the movie. He said the word "dong" and we turned it into a musical note. Easter egg!”

Gordon-Levitt's name may not appear in the poster or credits, but now we know that he really has a cameo, though it is the smallest, in Glass Onion.

What are the other cameos in the film?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been directed by Rian Johnson. (Photo via Netflix)

Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim play the murder mystery game of Among Us with Blanc and others via a Zoom call. Both appear as themselves in Glass Onion, in their final, posthumous roles.

The English actress died on October 11, 2022, aged 96, while the composer and lyricist lost his life to cardiovascular disease in November last year aged 91.

Basketball ace Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is The New Black and Russian Doll) are the other partners in the game.

Next up is Jackie Hoffman, who appears as Ma Cody, mother of Duke (Bautista) and Yo-Yo Ma, who helps Hudson’s Birdie crack a puzzle to open a box sent by Bron.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been produced by T-Street. (Photo via Netflix)

Other notable cameos include Hawke, who features as Bron’s assistant Efficient Man, and Grant, who shows up when someone knocks on Blanc’s New York apartment. This indicates Craig’s Blanc is most likely gay and fans are hoping Grant’s Phillip would get more fodder to chew on in the third standalone sequel to the Knives Out series.

Tennis legend Serena Williams, journalist Jake Trapper, and actors Jared Leto and Jeremy Renner wrap up the list of cameo appearances in the whodunit.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available to stream on Netflix.

