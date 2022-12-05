Who is Kate Hudson’s future mother-in-law? Actress seeks Celebrity IOU’s help to renovate backyard for her fiancé’s mom in episode 4

Actress Kate Hudson is set to surprise her future mother-in-law, Melissa Linehan, with a backyard makeover on the new episode of Celebrity IOU. The actress will transform the backyard with the help of Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled Kate Hudson’s Extravagant Backyard Build, reads:

“International movie star Kate Hudson joins forces with Jonathan and Drew to give her future mother-in-law an unbelievable, surprise backyard makeover. Kate gets down to work to turn her tired outdoor space into a luxurious oasis to relax and entertain.”

On Celebrity IOU, Hollywood A-listers join hands with Drew and Jonathan Scott to help transform the living space of someone special who holds an important role in their lives.

Episode 4 of Celebrity IOU season 5 will air on Monday, December 5, 2022, on HGTV at 9/8c.

Kate Hudson’s works on future mother-in-law’s backyard in Celebrity IOU’s episode 4

After Terry Crews, Kate Hudson will pick up the sledgehammer for a good cause. With the help of design experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, Kate will transform the backyard of her fiance Danny Fujikawa’s mother, Melissa, in a new episode of Celebrity IOU.

In six weeks, the brothers will transform Melissa’s backyard and create a low-maintenance retreat complete with an outdoor fireplace, kitchen, bocce ball court, and updated casita that serves as an art space. They will even work their magic on her garden and porch.

Kate is excited for the demolition day as “demo is like a bucket list thing” as she “always wanted to take s--- down.”

As Kate helps the brothers pull the porch to the ground in the preview, she says:

“Thank you for all the wonderful shading you gave us, but you’re gone.”

In the preview, Hudson says that she wants to do the makeover because she is “forever indebted to Melissa,” a retired educator, and also because she is “the most selfless woman.”

Kate wants a safer and more functional backyard for Melissa so that she can spend time with her grandkids after recovering from two broken ankles.

The actress is not the only one helping the brothers in the makeover. Her four-year-old daughter Rani Rose, who she shares with her fiance Danny, also helps the team with the transformations. Rani is seen digging in her grandma’s garden, saying she “loves gardening” at her house too. Rani even loves to sing and dance with Melissa while working in the garden.

Kate and Danny met through his stepsisters, who are friends with the actress. The couple were initially friends but soon realized that their relationship was something more. They made their public debut in May 2017 and welcomed their first child, Rani, in 2018.

After nearly five years of dating, Danny proposed to Kate in September 2021. Other than Rani, Kate is a mother to 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and 11-year-old Bingham “Bing” Bellamy, with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.

Tune in to HGTV on Monday, December 5, to watch the new episode of Celebrity IOU. The show is also available to stream on Philo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, Spectrum TV, or Xfinity Choice TV. The episode can also be streamed on Discover+ and Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes