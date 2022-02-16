How old is Ryder Robinson? Kate Hudson's son goes Instagram official with Iris Apatow 

Ryder Robinson, Kate Hudson's son, recently shared a mushy picture with his Valentine Iris Apatow.

On February 15, Robinson took to his Instagram handle to upload two photographs with Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's daughter Iris, where the former can be seen planting a kiss on the latter's cheeks. In another picture, the duo can be seen talking to each other while the cameraperson takes a candid shot.

Robinson can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and two necklaces around his neck. He wore earrings in his left ear and combed his brown hair back, while his girlfriend wore a black leather jacket over a white t-shirt. She wore large earrings with hoops and smaller teal earrings in the same ear. Adding to her vibrant red lipstick, she had her eyelashes adorned with mascara.

Minutes after posting the picture, friends and family of the duo showered them with love and heart emojis. Hudson and Mann supported their kids as the former wrote "Sweets" on their picture while the latter commented with a string of hearts.

Apatow's sister, Maude, who plays Lexi in HBO's Euphoria, wrote "so cute" on the lovebirds' picture.

Although it's unclear when the two teens started dating, Hudson has left encouraging and flirtatious comments on Iris' Instagram posts of late, while Robinson has tagged her in sweet and flirtatious comments.

Ryder Robinson celebrated his 18th birthday recently

Born on January 7, 2004, Ryder Robinson is currently 18 years old. The teenager is the product of Hudson's marriage to The Black Crowes' frontman Chris Robinson, which lasted for seven years from 2000 to 2007.

Ryder also has a younger sister from his father's side, Cheyenne Genevieve Robinson, whom Chris shares with ex-wife Allison Bridges. From his mother's side, Ryder has a younger brother and sister.

Hudson and English singer Matt Bellamy share a 10-year-old son named Bingham Hawn. She is also a mother to three-year-old daughter Rani Rose, whom she parents with fiance Danny Fujikawa.

In January 2021, Hudson celebrated Ryder Robinson's 18th birthday by penning down a heartfelt note. The 42-year-old actress shared a collage video that featured images of the legal guy ranging from his childhood to adulthood.

Calling him "incredible, unique, hilarious and a loving human," Hudson wrote that her heart was filled with love and excitement for her young man's future.

Edited by Prem Deshpande