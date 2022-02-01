Does Kate Hudson sing? Fans go gaga over actress' cover of Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' 

Actress Kate Hudson surprised fans when she sang a doo-wop rendition of Ariana Grande's 7 Rings on a game show extension of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, called That's My Jam.

Although she has previously sung in the 2009 movie musical Nine, Sia's 2021 film Music, and in several episodes of Glee, her That's My Jam performance made many jaws drop.

You can watch her performance here:

Before the 42-year-old actress stepped up to the mic, Jimmy Fallon explained the rules of the game, saying:

"In this challenge, you’re gonna get a song title and a completely different musical genre. Then you’re gonna have to sing that song in that style."

Hudson sang the first two verses and the chorus of the song after the spinning wheel stopped on 7 Rings and doo-wop. She later reposted a video of her version of the 2019 Ariana Grande hit shared by Jimmy Fallon on Instagram. Safe to say, her friends and fans have gone crazy ever since.

Ariana Grande in awe of Kate Hudson's rendition

Ariana Grande, who dropped 7 Rings in 2019 as a single from her fifth studio album Thank You, Next, made two comments on the post. One read:

"stunning perfect gorgeous"

Her second comment said:

"may we have this on all streaming services please"

Comments on Hudson's post (Image via Kate Hudson/Instagram)

Here are some comments from other celebrities who praised the actress:

Hudson, who sometimes posts videos of herself singing on Instagram, stated in a 2019 interview with Women’s Health, that she is 'terrified' to do an album of her own. She told the outlet:

"I'm an actress and actresses don't sing and make records because they're not supposed to. Then you get to a certain age and you're like, well f*ck what I'm supposed to do? I just want to make a record."

Kate Hudson's singing skills are often overlooked.

This was not the first time the actress has showcased her vocals on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Back in 2016, she delivered an impromptu cover of the En Vogue song Hold On on the show.

Hudson has previously shared stage with John Mayer, Seal, and Eric Benét on the occasion of Grammy-winning producer David Foster's birthday. Years ago, she even covered Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U at her mother Goldie Hawn's charity gala.

Last October, Hudson shared an extremely sweet video of herself and her daughter Rani Rose, 3, singing the Alicia Keys song Girl On Fire to her Instagram.

The actress shares Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She also has two sons - Ryder, 17, with her first husband Chris Robinson and Bingham, 10, with her former boyfriend Matt Bellamy.

