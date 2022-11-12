How old is Kate Hudson? Golden Globe-winning actress will seek Drew and Jonathan Scott’s help on Celebrity IOU

Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson is all set to be seen on the small screen once again with Celebrity IOU. On the show, the actress will seek the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott to renovate a loved ones house who played an important role in her life and career.

The new season of Celebrity IOU also features renovations including:

"A modern southwestern-style main floor overhaul, an underused garage turned multi-function personal retreat and guest suite, and a dream backyard that boasts a professional-grade outdoor gym.”

The new season of Celebrity IOU will air on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV.

Celebrity IOU ’s Kate Hudson is also an entrepreneur

Kate Hudson is a 43-year-old actress born on April 19, 1979. She was born to Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn and comedian Bill Hudson, who divorced when Kate was only 18-months-old. She also has an older brother, actor Oliver Hudson, who is also an actor.

Kate and Oliver were raised in Snowmass, Colorado, and Pacific Palisades, California, by their mother Goldie and her longtime boyfriend, actor Kurt Russell.

Kate graduated from Crossroads in 1997. Although she was accepted to New York University, she decided to pursue an acting career instead of going for an undergraduate degree.

She made her film debut in the dramedy Desert Blue in 1998. After that, there was no looking back for the actress. Kate went on to star in various movies. She is best known for starring in movies such as A Little Bit Of Heave, Alex & Emma, Raising Helen, and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, among others.

Kate did not limit herself to acting, and is also an entrepreneur. She launched her own line of workout clothes and active wear, Fabletics, in 2013. In August 2018, the actress and the New York & Company partnered for Soho Jeans collection to develop her own fashion line.

That same year, Kate collaborated with her mother to create a capsule collection. In November 2019, Kate launched a craft vodka from California and named it King St. Vodka. She even started a podcast, Sibling Revelry, with her brother Oliver.

Kate is also a bestselling author. She released her first book, Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body in 2016. She released her second book Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition the very next year.

Kate married the frontman for the Black Crowes, Chris Robinson, on December 31, 2000, in Aspen, Colorado. They became parents to son Ryder Russell Robinson in January 2004. However, the couple divorced in 2007.

In April 2011, she got engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. The couple welcomed son Bingham Hawn Bellamy in July 2011. However, three years later, on December 9, 2014, the couple announced their separation.

In April 2018, Kate announced she was expecting her first child with Danny Fujikawa, a musician, actor, and co-owner of a record company. The couple became parents to daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in 2018. Three years after the birth of their daughter, the couple announced their engagement on September 13, 2021.

Academy Award nominated actress Kate will now appear on Celebrity IOU to surprise someone special with a home renovation.

Tune in on Monday on HGTV to watch the all-new episodes of Celebrity IOU.

