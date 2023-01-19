Knives Out Glass Onion is Netflix's 4th most-watched movie of all time

Knives Out sequel Glass Onion has become the fourth most-watched film of all time on the popular streaming platform Netflix. It made its debut on the streaming service on December 23, 2022. According to Netflix's watch-time statistics, within the first 24 days of its arrival, Glass Onion was watched by viewers for 273.2 million hours collectively.

Currently, the film requires approximately less than nine million more hours to earn a third position in Netflix's most-watched movie of all time list by overtaking Sandra Bullock starrer Bird Box.

Learn all about Netflix' Knives Out 2022 sequel, Glass Onion

The highly riveting mystery-drama movie is currently available for the audience to stream on Netflix. The official brief synopsis for the movie dropped by the streaming platform reads as:

"World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends."

Since its premiere on Netflix on December 23, 2022, the movie has garnered a lot of positive reviews from both the audience and the critics for its highly stirring storyline, direction, and incredible acting performances by the cast members.

Knives Out: Glass Onion was directed and written by Rian Johnson, who has also served as the producer for the movie, along with Ram Bergman. The highly engaging, exhilarating, and vibrant movie chronicles the complex murder-mystery taking place on an island in Greece that is being investigated by the protagonist character, Detective Benoit Blanc.

Who are on the cast list for Netflix's Glass Onion?

Glass Onion's cast list entails Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Janelle Monáe as Helen and Andi Brand, Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, and Jessica Henwick as Peg.

Other actors on the cast list include Noah Segan as Derol, Dallas Roberts as Devon Debella, and Jackie Hoffman as Ma. Some of the most significant guest stars in the movie entail Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Stephen Sondheim, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Angela Lansbury, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jake Tapper, Natasha Lyonne, Yo-Yo Ma and Serena Williams.

The movie was first released on Tiff on September 10, 2022. Thereafter, it got its theatrical release on November 23, 2022 in the United States, before making its arrival exclusively on Netflix.

Steve Yedlin has served as the cinematographer for the movie, while Nathan Johnson has given music to the movie. Tom Karnowski has served as the executive producer for the fim.

Following the massive success of the movie, Knives Out 3 is currently under development.

While talking about the upcoming third installment of the fan-favorite franchise, director Rian Johnson stated:

"Knives Out 3 will go completely new direction tonally and thematically,"

Johnson also stated that he is "creatively jazzed" for the upcoming sequel mystery movie.

Don't forget to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, if you haven't already. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

