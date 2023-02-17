When is Jen Shah scheduled to report to prison? RHOSLC star issues statement, claims to make amends

Jen Shah hopes to make amends for her legal charges in her 6.5 year long jail sentence. The RHOSLC star will report to a Texas prison on Friday, February 17, to serve her sentence for the fraud charges against her.

For the unversed, last month, a New York judge sentenced Shah to jail time and 5 years of supervision time after being released as she was guilty of committing wire fraud for running a telemarketing scheme.

Her attorney Priya Chaudhrey gave a statement to People on Thursday, February 16, which read as:

"Jen Shah's resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding. She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community."

The statement also mentioned that Jen will make the most of her time in prison, which will not be deterred by "any obstacle." She is also "determined to make restitution" for the people who were impacted by this case, adding:

"Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others."

The RHOSLC star hopes to take the help of her family and friends’ “unwavering love and support” to face the challenges.

Details about Jen Shah's legal troubles and her jail sentence

Jen Shah was arrested on March 30, 2021 for running a fraud telemarketing scheme that scammed hundreds of people, especially those above the age of 55, in six US states. At the time, she was filming RHOLSC season 3 and was supposed to leave for a cast trip to Vail.

On that day, Jen Shah received a call and she left the set in a hurry, claiming that her husband was in the hospital with internal bleeding before being caught by Homeland Security, the New York Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation in a parking lot off camera.

She was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

She pleaded not guilty on April 2, 2021, but the prosecutors claimed that she had earned $5 million in “crime proceeds” and was ordered to turn in her passport so that her travel could be restricted. At the time, Shah's lawyer had issued a statement saying:

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

She pled guilt to her charges on July 11, 2022. She could have been stentenced for up to 30 years but her plea deal called for an 11 to 14 years jail time. After the US attorney agreed to drop the count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, her sentence for reduced to 78 months or six-and-a-half years.

Jen Shah's main assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested on March 30, 2021, on the same charges and one count of obstructing an official proceeding. He also pleaded not-guilty initially and changed his verdict in November 2021. He is still awaiting his jail sentence for intentionally running a fraud operation with Jen Shah.

Additionally, the reality star got a tattoo on her right forearm stating "You are my everything" just two days before going to prison, in remembrance of her husband and her sons.

