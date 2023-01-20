“Delusional”: Why are fans slamming RHOSLC’s Jen Shah after she refused to do an interview with Andy Cohen?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) star Jen Shah recently announced in a statement that she would not be doing a one-on-one interview with Bravo host Andy Cohen.

Earlier, Andy mentioned that he was planning to have a conversation with Jen before she goes to prison. Fans expected the RHOSLC star to open up on her telemarketing wire fraud case.

After Jen released a statement saying she won't be doing the interview, fans slammed her on Twitter and called her “delusional.”

tom @Mistertom #bravo @Andy @queensofbravo DELUSIONAL. Oofta she’s still hanging onto the “wait till I can tell my own story” narrative…we know the story you defrauded many vulnerable senior citizens. #JenShah … trash. #RHOSLC @queensofbravo DELUSIONAL. Oofta she’s still hanging onto the “wait till I can tell my own story” narrative…we know the story you defrauded many vulnerable senior citizens. #JenShah … trash. #RHOSLC #bravo @Andy

RHOSLC viewers recently discovered that the upcoming reunion episodes were in three parts. They assumed that the third part will be Andy’s interview with Jen, but the latter has now refused to do the interview.

“Full of lies”: RHOSLC fans react to Jen Shah’s recent statement

In Jen Shah’s recent statement regarding the one-on-one interview with Andy Cohen, she stated that she will not do the sit-down as Bravo could misinterpret her side of the story and air it.

She further stated that she will share her story with the world with all the critical facts included, but it will not be a part of RHOSLC.

Fans slammed the reality TV star for shutting down the show and Bravo. They believe that Jen’s version will be “full of lies” and “delusion.”

THEgreeneyedbaddie @greenidbaddie I'm ecstatic that @Andy will not be doing the 1 on 1. But, it repulses me that some outlet will, and pander to her delusions and lies. And, most likely, pay her a bunch of money to do it. You are a monster @TheRealJenShah and deserve to slide into nothingness. #RHOSLC I'm ecstatic that @Andy will not be doing the 1 on 1. But, it repulses me that some outlet will, and pander to her delusions and lies. And, most likely, pay her a bunch of money to do it. You are a monster @TheRealJenShah and deserve to slide into nothingness. #RHOSLC

jacqueline @AsToldByJackie Jen Shah NOT doing a sit down interview with Andy!? #RHOSLC Jen Shah NOT doing a sit down interview with Andy!? #RHOSLC https://t.co/3vXiQIeRII

Allegedly Bravo @AllegedlyBravo #jenshah PUH-LEASE. @therealjenshah I won’t even edit the interview if you sit down with me. I’ll do this thing completely unscripted and unfiltered. I’ll let you control the narrative by simply asking you questions and allowing you the space to answer in your own words. #rhoslc PUH-LEASE. @therealjenshah I won’t even edit the interview if you sit down with me. I’ll do this thing completely unscripted and unfiltered. I’ll let you control the narrative by simply asking you questions and allowing you the space to answer in your own words. #rhoslc #jenshah https://t.co/4xEp06xVzZ

AKA: I want a book deal

She’s got the time #JenShah Jen Shah released a statement regarding her cancellation of her interview with AndyAKA: I want a book dealShe’s got the time #rhoslc Jen Shah released a statement regarding her cancellation of her interview with AndyAKA: I want a book deal She’s got the time #rhoslc #JenShah https://t.co/NMj55Is34o

unserious @Keyshicoleslaw Jen shah you did not get played, u knew what wassup. #RHOSLC Jen shah you did not get played, u knew what wassup. #RHOSLC

OnThisDayENT @OnThisDayENT If there’s no one-on-one with #jenshah , what on earth could they talk about for a three part reunion? #rhoslc If there’s no one-on-one with #jenshah, what on earth could they talk about for a three part reunion? #rhoslc https://t.co/jAnxAJmBnh

Lashanda Walker @majesticbeauty5 Jen Shah said Andy not getting that one on one interview she waiting for Oprah or Gayle to hit her up #RHOSLC Jen Shah said Andy not getting that one on one interview she waiting for Oprah or Gayle to hit her up #RHOSLC https://t.co/YYktuyk6br

On Thursday, Jen Shah released a statement after Twitter was flooded with reactions to the RHOSLC reunion being three-part. Fans speculated that the third part will be a one-on-one interview with Jen as Andy had earlier mentioned the same.

In the statement, Jen said:

“I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation."

She further stated:

“You will hear from me. I will share my story and this painful part of my life very soon.”

To note, Jen will not be a part of the RHOSLC season 3 reunion.

Jen Shah’s victims open up about telemarketing scam

Jen Shah has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for telemarketing wire fraud that involved old-age people. She will surrender in prison on February 17, 2023.

While Jen might take some time to share her side of the story, her victims have shared their ordeal on Thursday's episode of ABC News Studios' IMPACT x Nightline. Trisha, a 75-year-old North Carolina retiree, stated that her nightmare started after her daughter purchased a property.

Trisha said:

"My daughter had just purchased this property. And I don't think she realized that it takes a lot of cash flow to maintain a property this size. I went online, did a webpage, just a standard, normal webpage. I was fairly decent in working with computers."

She continued:

"About three weeks later, I got a phone call saying, 'We noticed that you have a new website. [They] did a sales speech about all of the perks if I went with them that they could teach me.”

She added that she spent around half of her retirement savings (over $47,000) on the scam.

Initially, she didn’t know how to complain or report the crime. Later, the Federal Trade Commission approached her for information against Jen Shah and her associates.

The episode also featured Jen’s former stylist and designer Koa Johnson, who revealed that he helped the federal police build a case against the RHOSLC star.

Meanwhile, Jen seems to have cut ties with Bravo for good. However, viewers can enjoy season 3’s reunion episodes from next week, featuring Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Lisa Barlow.

RHOSLC season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

