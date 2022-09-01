RHOSLC 2022 (Season 3) cast list: Meet the new friends joining the Bravo reality show

The much awaited season 3 of RHOSLC is finally here. The Bravo reality show is all set to air on Wednesday, September 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with some original cast members and new friends.

New friends: Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington, and Angie Katsanevas will join the original Housewives of RHOSLC season 3.

The new season will see the return of Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah. However, Mary Cosby and Jennie Nguyen will no longer be part of the show.

New friends joining the cast of RHOSLC Season 3

Danna Bui-Negrete

“Salt Lake Top 500 Realtor,” Danna Bui-Negrete, is an entrepreneur, real estate agent, wife, and mother to beautiful daughters. She works for The Negrete Group and is bilingual in Vietnamese and English. She loves kickboxing and is a fitness fanatic. She will now appear on RHOSLC season 3 as Heather's friend.

The official bio of the show reads as:

“Danna Bui-Negrete goes way back with Heather, but gets tangled in the group's drama as she brings a rumor about Jen to light.”

In the trailer of the reality show, after Jen claims that she is innocent in the alleged fraud case and has been played by Stuart Smith, her former assistant, Danna confides in Whitney by telling her:

"Someone I know was working for Jen and now he's an informant."

Angie Harrington

“Fashion, lifestyle, Amateur ufologist,” Angie Harrington, is no stranger to the RHOSLC social scene. She has lived in Salt Lake for years with her husband, Chris Harrington, and three sons.

Her husband is the President of Global Revenue and the CRO at software company Entrata, while she runs a fashion and lifestyle blog, The Fashion Ruse.

After a fallout with Lisa in the last season, Angie grew closer to Whitney and Heather.

She joined season 2 of RHOSLC as Lisa's friend but slowly developed a close bond with Whitney, leaving Lisa unhappy as she and Whitney don’t get along.

Tensions further escalated between them when Whitney found out that she and Angie share a great-great-great-grandfather and are cousins. Angie was then labeled as “Whitney’s friend” on the show.

But things got out of control between Angie and Lisa in one of the previous episodes when Whitney convinced Angie that it was Lisa who sabotaged her fundraiser. After a confrontation with Angie, an irritated Lisa referred to Whitney and Angie as “inbred polygamy cousins,” leaving their friendship tainted forever.

Angie Katsanevas

In season 3 of RHOSLC, “Jen introduces the ladies to her friend Angie Katsanevas, a business owner, wife, and mother. Ever loyal, she always has her friends' backs, but will speak her mind when they cross her.”

Angie is the salon owner of Lunatic Fringe, which she started alongside her husband Shawn Trujillo. The couple opened their first hub in 1999 after many years of working in salons.

The salon’s official website describes it as:

“It is one of the nation’s finest talent networks. With 8 NAHA victories and multiple national and international publications”

Angie lost her mother in her childhood and has faced many challenges to become the strong woman that she is today. Angie is now all set to start another chapter of her life with the reality show.

Tune in on Bravo on Wednesday, September 28 to watch the all-new dramatic season of RHOSLC.

