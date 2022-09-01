RHOSLC 2022 (Season 3) new trailer: 3 key details you cannot miss

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 is returning to your screens with new and old faces and their never-ending drama. The new season will be a wild ride for viewers, full of rivalries and revelations.

The trailer of Bravo's RHOSLC season hinted at Jen Shah addressing her legal challenges, Lisa Barlow confronting some sensational claims, and Heather Gay revealing her black eye, indicating she got involved in a physical altercation.

Three key details you cannot miss in RHOSLC Season 3 new trailer

Bravo recently released a new trailer of RHOSLC Season 3, and the new season promises to be more intense than the previous seasons. Here are three key details that viewers cannot miss.

1) Heather's black eye revelation

As per the synopsis of the show,

"Heather Gay is working on her upcoming memoir, Bad Mormon, about her experience with religion and community, and, stepping out of the Church's shadow to form a non-denominational choir."

A clipping from the trailer shows Heather removing her sunglasses, revealing her black eye that was completely swollen shut. Seeing the injury, Lisa asked:

“Heather, you look like somebody clocked you.”

Heather responded:

“Well, maybe somebody did.”

The revelation left the housewives shocked.

2) Jen Shah talks about her legal challenges

In March 2021, Jen was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering for her alleged role in a nationwide scheme. She initially pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime.

In the trailer, Shah says she is "innocent" and claims she "got played by Stuart Smith," her former assistant. She said:

“I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn’t for Stuart.”

However, the new trailer shows her walking out of the courthouse after pleading guilty in July.

3) Lisa Barlow's conflict

According to the show's synopsis:

"After a hot-mic moment landed her in hot water, Lisa Barlow's relationship with one of her dearest friends is changed forever. Despite many of her friendships hanging in the balance, she finds an implausible ally in the group of women."

The clip shows an unflattering rumor about Lisa and her tequila brand flying around Salt Lake when Meredith tells Whitney:

“I heard she was doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila."

A scene then shows Whitney sharing the story with the rest of the housewives, saying:

“You told me she (Barlow) performed se*ual favors.”

To which, a shocked Barlow responds:

“Are you crazy?"

Bravo @BravoTV We’re shaking, we’re physically shaking because the #RHOSLC season 3 trailer is HERE! Don’t miss the premiere September 28th and click to watch the full trailer: bravo.ly/3Kxx7qQ We’re shaking, we’re physically shaking because the #RHOSLC season 3 trailer is HERE! Don’t miss the premiere September 28th and click to watch the full trailer: bravo.ly/3Kxx7qQ https://t.co/ehlrCBuP50

Besides these, the trailer also showed plenty of other stories too. One of the focuses of the trailer was Lisa dealing with her son, Jack's, disinterest in college while trying to save her marriage. The other focal point was Whitney confessing about her "abusive" childhood. The clip also showed Heather dealing with a family fallout due to her memoir, Bad Mormon.

About RHOSLC season 3

RHOSLC Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, September 28 at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo with original housewives Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Jen Shah.

The housewives will be joined by new friends Angie Katsanevas, Danna Bui-Negrete, and Angie Harrington. Mary Cosby will no longer be part of the show.

RHOSLC is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television), with Luke Neslage, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, and Lori Gordon serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as the show's executive producer.

Edited by Sayati Das