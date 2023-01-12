RHOSLC season 3 finale: Why do fans think Heather Gay “flip-flopped” after Jen Shah pleaded guilty?

Bravo aired the finale of RHOSLC (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) season 3 on Wednesday, majorly focusing on Jen Shah’s trial.

The episode featured Jen and her husband Coach Sharrieff Shah dealing with the RHOSLC star’s legal case. She pleaded guilty to scamming senior citizens in a telemarketing wire fraud case. Jen flew to New York for her trial in episode 14 (finale), and her co-stars Meredith Marks and Heather Gay visited her to lend their support.

Upon returning to Salt Lake City, Heather was seen meeting with Lisa Barlow. While they were discussing Jen’s case, Heather stated that she believed Jen was guilty. Seeing her badmouthing her “ride or die” friend, fans slammed Heather on social media for “flip-flopping.”

Heather even claimed that Coach Shah knew about Jen’s wrongdoings.

RHOSLC fans react to Heather Gay’s theory on Jen Shah’s case

In the RHOSLC season 3 finale (episode 14), Heather Gay met Lisa Barlow after a short trip to New York during Jen Shah’s trial.

Heather and Lisa were feeling sad for Jen’s family and were shocked to learn that their friend had pleaded guilty. While discussing the legal case, Heather mentioned that she had a theory. She believed Jen’s husband Coach Shah found out about his wife’s wrongdoings and asked her to plead guilty as he could not fix the mess.

RHOSLC fans were surprised to see Heather implying that Jen was guilty. Heather and Jen have claimed to be each other’s “ride or die” throughout the season. Even after many obstacles, Heather never left Jen’s side.

Thus, Heather believing Jen was guilty surprised fans. However, they felt that her theory was spot on.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

What was Heather Gay’s theory?

In the latest episode of the Bravo show, Heather and Meredith went to New York to support Jen before her trial. At the hearing, Jen pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison.

Before the trial, Jen claimed she was innocent. When Meredith and Heather met her post-trial, Jen claimed that her secretary Stuart Smith was to blame for her sentence.

After Heather returned to Salt Lake City, she met Lisa for lunch where she admitted that Jen was guilty. Heather initially mentioned that she was shocked after finding out about the sentencing news.

She said:

“What she [Jen] pled guilty to is so bad. And that fact that she’s taken it this far and gone for this long and proclaimed her innocence, and now — I can only think she did it and thought she was going to get away with it. And then when she realized she didn’t get away with it, her story changed.”

Heather then gave a theory behind Jen's pleading guilty. She said:

“This is a theory… I think that Coach discovered what Jen was doing, and that it was impossible to explain away. And then in that 3500 with all the witness statements and witnesses, there was something that they could not get out of [or refute]. And it was a smoking gun that said, ‘OK, the gig is up. You have to walk in there. You have to say you did these things. You have to go to prison for a decade.’”

Heather continued:

“And I’ll tell you right now. If my husband knew about it, and my husband was involved, and he said, ‘There you go, sis. I’ll take care of the boys. I’ll see you in 15 years,’ that to me… is a whole other tragedy. I think she did it. I think she did it, and she’s choking on the words and doesn’t want to say it. It’s too big and the penalties are too big.”

Jen Shah has been ordered to surrender to prison on Friday, February 17, 2023. She will not be a part of the RHOSLC reunion, which is set to air next week.

RHOSLC season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

