What time will RHOSLC season 3 episode 12 air on Bravo? Lisa x Meredith’s feud, Heather’s black eye, and more

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 episode 12 will air on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It features eight cast members, including Heather, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Danna Bui-Negrete, and Angie Harrington.

As per the current storyline, the ladies, apart from Angie H., have been on a trip to San Diego. Since day one of their vacation, there have been fights and drama.

The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger, featuring Heather with a mysterious black eye. Will the mystery be resolved in episode 12?

Heather seeks Jen’s help to come up with a cover story

In a preview for RHOSLC season 3 episode 12, Heather was seen sending a text to Jen, asking her to come to her bedroom in San Diego. When Jen arrived, Heather showed her her black eye, leaving the former in shock.

Heather kept on saying that she didn’t know how or what happened and that she didn’t want to get anyone in trouble. She then asked Jen to help her develop a cover story for her black eye.

Heather stated:

“I don’t wanna get anyone in trouble, Jen. That’s why I need you to like help me figure out if someone wants to talk about what really happened last night. We need a cover story, that’s what I am saying right now.”

Jen came up with a list of options, from spiders laying eggs on her eyeballs to peanut allergies. In a confessional, Jen gave a list of cover stories as she said:

“Heather ate peanuts and has a peanut allergy and rubbed her eye. She swiped right on Tinder and invited someone over and sh*t got rough. Heather got in a bar fight. B*tch! You went out without me.”

Heather then texted Meredith Marks to come to her room. Meredith was also shocked after seeing Heather’s black eye and asked what had happened. Heather initially mentioned she didn’t know, but after Jen left, Heather again explained that she didn’t want anybody to get in trouble. Meredith implied that Heather knew what happened to her.

Viewers have been eagerly waiting to find out the truth since the black eye incident was shown in the RHOSLC season 3 midseason trailer.

Lisa Barlow gets angry at Meredith in RHOSLC season 3 episode 12

RHOSLC season 3 episode 12 will also feature Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’ feud. Another preview, posted on Bravo’s site, showed Heather, Angie K., Meredith, and Jen discussing Lisa’s business.

Jen said:

“There’s an SEC filing. A crowdfunding, where Lisa is the richest b**ch out of all of us, but she’s trying to crowdfund for $25,000.”

Meredith added that the crowdfunding details were made public, which showed that Lisa had a loan “way below market value.”

The preview then showed Danna, Whitney, and Lisa talking and sitting at a beach. Danna mentioned that she met Meredith, Angie H., and a few other cast mates a few days ago. There, Meredith had spoken about Lisa’s crowdfunding to the ladies.

Danna’s revelation left Lisa annoyed and angry at Meredith. Lisa claimed that the latter was retaliating against her after she had a “hot mic” moment.

Titled White Lies and Black Eyes, RHOSLC season 3 episode 12’s official synopsis reads:

“While the ladies are still in San Diego, Calif., a dark cloud looms above as the group tries to get answers about Heather's black eye; Lisa learns that Meredith has been spreading rumours about her businesses.”

RHOSLC season 3 episode 12 will air on Bravo on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Viewers can watch the episode the next day on the network’s site or Peacock TV.

The reality TV show airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes