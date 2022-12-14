What time will RHOSLC season 3 episode 11 air on Bravo? Heather gets a black eye and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 is closer to the much-awaited moment where Heather Gay gets a black eye.

Since the show’s mid-season trailer featured Heather’s injury, fans have been curious about the story behind it. A preview of the upcoming episode teased viewers about the incident.

RHOSLC season 3 episode 11 will air on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 8 PM ET on Bravo. The new installment will revolve around the ladies who are on their San Diego trip. Apart from Angie Harrington, the vacation included all the other cast members, including Jen Shah (hostess), Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Danna Bui-Negrete, and Angie Katsanevas.

RHOSLC season 3 episode 11 has plenty of drama in store for viewers

Episode 11 of RHOSLC season 3 promises to be filled with a whole lot of drama. In the previous episode, a huge fight took place between several housewives — Jen Shah vs. Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay vs. Jen Shah vs. Danna Bui-Negrete, and a few more.

The new episode will feature the ladies discussing Jen’s mean and rude behavior towards her friends. The official synopsis of RHOSLC season 3 episode 11, titled High Stakes and Friendship Breaks, reads:

“Heather and Lisa come together to address Jen's behavior, but the conversation comes to a halt when Jen reveals information about her mental health; Whitney is on blast for claiming she wanted a friendship break from Heather.”

In a preview, another blowout was showcased between Heather and Whitney Rose. Before the feud, the latter was seen telling Lisa and Angie K. that her friendship with Heather was drowning. In a confessional, Whitney said:

“It's just really frustrating where Heather and I are at because we were just in a neutral space, but the moment she got put on blast by Jen, she just tried to pull me into it.”

She continued:

“My hope of rekindling our friendship is diminishing because I don't like this behavior."

Despite the arguments, the ladies also managed to have a fun experience at San Diego’s beach and went to bed pretty late at night.

In one sneak-peek video, someone was seen trying to get inside Heather’s room. The clip didn’t reveal the person, but the next day, Heather was seen with a black eye. Although the person outside the door was not featured in the preview, the video showed Heather telling Jen before going to her room that the latter could sleep with her.

Episode 11 will focus on Heather and Jen working on their friendships with each other and the other ladies.

RHOSLC airs episodes on Bravo and Peacock

The time slot of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 changed two weeks ago when Bravo gave it to a new show called Love Without Borders.

Instead of 9 PM ET, RHOSLC now airs one-hour episodes at 8 PM ET. Episode 11 is all set to be released at the aforementioned time on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the episode on the network’s site or on Peacock TV the following day, on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Several live streaming services and TV providers are also available for those who don’t have access to the Bravo channel. Some of the services include DirecTV Store, Sling, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Optimum, Verizon, Dish, Spectrum, and Philo.

