What time will RHOSLC season 3 episode 10 air on Bravo? Danna puts Heather in an awkward situation with Jen

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 is currently featuring the ladies on their San Diego trip. The vacation was organized by Jen Shah, with the help of Angie Katsanevas.

RHOSLC season 3 episode 10 will air on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 8 PM ET on Bravo. Apart from Angie Harrington, the cast members who went on the San Diego trip include Jen, Angie K., Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, and Danna Bui-Negrete.

In the latest episode, Danna will put Heather on the spot with Jen, while addressing the latter’s fight with Angie H. during the choir episode.

Titled High Heels in the High Seas, episode 10's official synopsis reads:

"The chaos on the high seas continues as designer shoes end up overboard; pushed to her limit, Lisa reconsiders her friendship with Jen; the ladies get ready for a luau dinner, but tensions come to an all-time high when the women throw shots."

Airing schedule of RHOSLC season 3 episode 10

Episode 10 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 is all set to air on Bravo on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The one-hour episode will stream from 8 to 9 PM ET. The timing of RHOSLC changed from 9 PM ET to 8 PM ET last week as the previous slot went to Bravo’s new show, Love Without Borders.

Meanwhile, viewers can also watch the Real Housewives show on Bravo’s site after the episode first premieres on the channel. Those who don’t have access to the channel can also opt for YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and many other live streaming services.

Episode 10 will be available on Peacock TV on Thursday.

What to expect from the new episode?

Season 3 of RHOSLC has not disappointed viewers in terms of drama and entertainment. In episode 10, the ladies will bring in more dramatic moments for fans.

In a preview, Jen Shah is seen having organized a Polynesian night for the ladies in San Diego. A group of dancers performed a Polynesian dance and encouraged the cast to participate. While the women enjoyed trying out some new moves, Meredith Marks mentioned that she was not cut out for it.

The ladies were then treated to a theme dinner, but things started heating up when Danna Bui-Negrete decided to address the tension between her and Jen. For those unaware, the latter didn’t invite Danna to the trip, but Meredith convinced the host that Danna would be the “guest of guest.”

At the dinner table, Danna explained to Jen that she had an issue with the host because she didn’t appreciate the way Jen talked to Angie H. in one of the previous episodes. Danna further stated that she also didn’t like the way Jen yelled at her own friend, Angie K., during her fight with Angie H, saying:

“From my point of view, you were screaming at somebody, yelling at them, getting into someone’s face. And then Angie [Katsanevas] was trying to tell you something. You told her to shut the f**k up.”

Danna then put Heather on the spot as she stated:

“So, I am like sitting here, watching you [Jen] talk to your friends that way. It made me feel really uncomfortable. And then, I don’t know, Heather, you know how I felt.”

In response, Heather repeated what she had previously said to Danna:

“I know. And what did I say to you? You got to talk to her. I am not your translator or her keeper and not yours.”

To this, Danna responded by saying:

“But it’s like you’ve told me that if Jen ever gave you an ultimatum, you would not be friends with her no more.”

This revelation is likely to create a rift between Heather and Jen. Will the former blame Danna if Heather loses her friendship with Jen? Only time will tell.

RHOSLC season 3 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 8 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes