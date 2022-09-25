5 quick facts about RHOSLC Season 3 star Jen Shah's legal problems

Jen Shah of RHOSLC is in serious legal trouble and could face a lengthy prison sentence. On July 11, 2022, Shah pleaded guilty to wire fraud, and her arrest was documented in the show's second season.

Shah only rose to fame in 2020 when she appeared on RHOSLC. She will soon be seen on the show’s third season. Jen declares in the trailer that she is innocent and was duped by her assistant Stuart Smith. Danna then informs Whitney that the informant in this case was someone she knew, who also worked with Jen.

While Shah has yet to be sentenced, here are five facts about Jen Shah's fraud case to keep in mind as RHOSLC Season 3 premieres on September 28, 2022.

5 quick facts about RHOSLC Jen Shah's case and hearings

1Jen Shah had been running her "fraudulent" scam since 2012

Jen Shah is accused of defrauding hundreds of people, many of whom were over the age of 55, through a telemarketing scheme that spanned six states. She was running this scheme since 2012.

Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith allegedly preyed on vulnerable seniors, selling them "business services" and running "fraudulent schemes" that Shah admitted had little to no value.

According to HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh, the RHOSLC star and her assistant mentioned their victims as 'leads' to be sold. Shah and Smith were both charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering. Jen was detained in March of 2021. She initially denied the allegations and vowed to fight all charges.

2 Shah was arrested in a parking lot after ditching vacation plans with her co-star

Jen Shah was arrested while filming an episode of RHOSLC Season 2, which aired on Bravo on November 7, 2021. She was getting ready to leave with her co-stars for a trip to Vail, Colorado. Jen left the set after receiving a call that she initially claimed was about her husband being in the hospital due to internal bleeding.

The Homeland Security, New York Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation later arrested her off-camera in the Beauty Lab parking lot. In a conversation with Heather Gay, Jen claimed that she thought she was being kidnapped as a white minivan and a black SUV approached her in the parking lot.

Shah also accused the police of barging in her house and pointing a gun at her son.

3 Shah initially pleaded not-guilty on her charges

Jen pleaded not guilty to both charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in April. Prosecutors, on the other hand, claimed that her fraud netted her at least $5 million. Jen was asked to surrender her passport by the judge because she posed a flight risk.

Shah's trial was scheduled to begin on July 18 but she pleaded guilty on July 11 and is now awaiting sentencing. She had told her co-stars in Season 2 that she was innocent. She might have to explain her plea deal to them in Season 3.

4 Shah might be sentenced to jail for 30 years

The RHOSLC star will be sentenced in November 2022. Shah faces up to 30 years in prison but is attempting to negotiate a plea deal that would limit her time to 11 to 14 years. The US attorney has already dropped the conspiracy to commit money laundering charge as part of a plea agreement, reducing her potential prison time from 50 years to 30 years.

5 Jen’s assistant also changed his plea mid-trial

Stuart was arrested on the same day Jen was and pled not guilty. In November 2021, he changed his plea to guilty and agreed to testify against his former boss. He has not yet been sentenced.

In the trailer of RHOSLC Season 3, Jen can be seen blaming it all on her former assistant Stuart Smith claiming that she is innocent.

Fans can watch the premiere episode of the show's season 3 on Wednesday, September 28 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

