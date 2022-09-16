RHOSLC 2022 (Season 3): Who is the richest housewife? Rumored net worth explored

After two successful seasons, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) is back with Season 3 on Bravo, with Lisa Barlow as the richest cast member of the reality drama.

The new season will air on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 9/8c on the network, with Housewives Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Jen Shah returning for the new season.

The main cast members are wealthy and never fail to entertain with their antics. Read on to find out the net worth of the richest cast member and other housewives of RHOSLC.

Rumored net worth of RHOSLC housewives explored

1) Lisa Barlow - $5 million

With a rumored net worth of $5 million, self-made businesswoman Lisa Barlow is the richest housewife in RHOSLC. Her two entrepreneurial projects - marketing company Luxe and tequila brand Vida - have attributed to her net worth.

Lisa, who was born in New York, has been living in Utah for over 20 years. As per her Bravo profile, she “considers herself “Mormon 2.0” as she is not one to adhere to all the traditional and strict Mormon rules.”

2) Jen Shah - $3 million

Jen Shah is the CEO of three different companies - JXA Fashion, Shah Beauty, and The Real Shah Lashes - which helped build her empire and net worth of $3 million.

As a Tongan and Hawaiian growing up in Salt Lake City, Jen Shah felt like she often stuck out in her traditionally white, Mormon world. When she learned about the historical mistreatment of black people in the Mormon religion, she converted from Mormonism to Islam.

As per Decider, her husband, Sharrieff, is a football coach at the University of Utah and makes nearly $500,000 annually.

3) Whitney Rose - $3 million

Whitney Rose's rumored net worth is estimated to be $3 million, as per CheatSheet.

About a decade ago, Whitney left the Mormon church after falling in love with her now husband, Justin, who was her boss at the time. She left the church because she knew it would not accept them.

More than 11 years later, Rose is a successful entrepreneur with her skincare line called Iris and Beau, which advocates for healthy living and using natural ingredients to combat skin issues.

4) Heather Gay - $1.7 million

The net worth of RHOSLC Heather Gay is $1.7 million. She is the founder of the Salt Lake City-based beauty treatment center, Beauty Lab and Laser, which provides services such as Botox.

As per her official Bravo profile, she is a “devout Mormon from birth.” The profile further states, “Heather was married to Mormon royalty for 11 years but has distanced herself from the church after her divorce.” A self-proclaimed “good Mormon gone bad” is now all set to star again in season 3 of RHOSLC.

5) Meredith Marks - $1 million

As per CheatSheet, Meredith Marks’ rumored net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Before starting her jewelry business about ten years ago, Meredith did several jobs. She worked in real estate and invested in a health club. Her jewelry is worn by celebrities such as Charlize Theron and Rihanna. Jewish and married for over 25 years, she and her husband Seth are parents to two kids.

The main cast members of RHOSLC will be joined by friends Angie Katsanevas, Danna Bui-Negrete, and Angie Harrington. Tune in to Bravo on Wednesday, September 28 to watch the new season of RHOSLC.

