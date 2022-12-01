“This woman is trash and a liar”: Why are RHOSLC fans slamming Angie Katsanevas in season 3 episode 9?

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) aired episode 9 on Wednesday, featuring an ugly fight between two best friends.

In the latest episode, the cast members went on a girls’ trip to San Diego. The vacation was apparently hosted by Jen Shah, who organized the trip to relax and have fun with her friends while going through a legal battle.

Her best friend of 20 years, Angie Katsanevas, decided to help Jen with planning this trip and booked a property in San Diego. But things didn’t go as planned because a huge fight broke up between two friends once they reached their destination. Angie claimed that she had to pay for Jen’s husband Coach Shah’s birthday. Jen, on the other hand, mentioned that Angie insisted on hosting the party.

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss So Angie wanted to have a housewarming party using Coach’s birthday. She offered to host it and now wants to throw it in Jen’s face claiming she owes her money. This woman is trash and a liar #RHOSLC So Angie wanted to have a housewarming party using Coach’s birthday. She offered to host it and now wants to throw it in Jen’s face claiming she owes her money. This woman is trash and a liar #RHOSLC

Seeing Angie attacking Jen, RHOSLC fans claimed that the former was picking a fight to replace Jen. Viewers called Angie a “liar.”

Fans react to Jen Shah and Angie Katsanevas’ feud

Fans were surprised to see the sudden change in the friendship dynamic between Angie K and Jen Shah. After Jen claimed that she poured a drink on Angie for fun, the latter got angry and made some shocking revelations.

When the group was in a sprinter van, Angie claimed that she had to pay $15,000 for Coach Shah’s birthday party. Jen mentioned that Angie insisted on hosting the event at her newly renovated house.

Angie denied Jen’s claims and said that she would send the bills to Jen. Fans were upset with Angie for slamming Jen when the latter was vulnerable.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Michelle Mo Bamba @CPTIME93 Angie K was waiting to turn on Jen #RHOSLC I’m happy the cameras were rolling. Angie K was waiting to turn on Jen #RHOSLC I’m happy the cameras were rolling.

🇨🇦 Kimberly 💋💋 @kimbermonster #RHOSLC

I think Angie wants to take over Jen's spot on the show I think Angie wants to take over Jen's spot on the show #RHOSLCI think Angie wants to take over Jen's spot on the show

⛈ @_10xchris and it’s weird angie only brought up the fact she paid for the party because she’s mad at jen 🗑️ #RHOSLC and it’s weird angie only brought up the fact she paid for the party because she’s mad at jen 🗑️ #RHOSLC

Did This Just Happen? @realitycritix Angie K is a clout chaser. She is using her 'friend' Jen to gain fame. She set up Jen with the party using it as leverage at a vulnerable time! #RHOSLC Angie K is a clout chaser. She is using her 'friend' Jen to gain fame. She set up Jen with the party using it as leverage at a vulnerable time! #RHOSLC https://t.co/DL1AcKWEH0

T @PrincessTarah9 So Angie K wanted a moment to secure her snowflake. Jen is an easy target. You got it girl. Now simmer down. #RHOSLC So Angie K wanted a moment to secure her snowflake. Jen is an easy target. You got it girl. Now simmer down. #RHOSLC

Petty Crocker @SimSim_SalaBim Angie is a dangerous ‘friend’ to have cause why did she wait til she was in front of everyone and cameras to start throwing all of this in Jen’s face? Seems like she wanted to do that for a while #RHOSLC Angie is a dangerous ‘friend’ to have cause why did she wait til she was in front of everyone and cameras to start throwing all of this in Jen’s face? Seems like she wanted to do that for a while #RHOSLC

K @mediajunkie69 I hate to say looks like Angie set Jen up! #RHOSLC she seems a bit thirsty for the housewives friendship I hate to say looks like Angie set Jen up! #RHOSLC she seems a bit thirsty for the housewives friendship https://t.co/X46xFrXA4t

dramabananna @dramabananna

Honey, she’s your friend from +20 years. Don’t wait for the reality to be mad at her. Angie:’I spent thousands and thousands on her, and how much money did I get from Jen?’Honey, she’s your friend from +20 years. Don’t wait for the reality to be mad at her. #RHOSLC Angie:’I spent thousands and thousands on her, and how much money did I get from Jen?’Honey, she’s your friend from +20 years. Don’t wait for the reality to be mad at her. #RHOSLC https://t.co/8LYYrDvXgL

dor. @DorianTroy93 Okay, I feel like Angie K wanted to host the party because she wanted to be on the show. She only cares now that Jen didn’t pay because there’re not on the same page #RHOSLC Okay, I feel like Angie K wanted to host the party because she wanted to be on the show. She only cares now that Jen didn’t pay because there’re not on the same page #RHOSLC

RHOSLC storylines are known for breaking up friendships. Earlier, the targets were Meredith-Lisa and Heather-Whitney, and this time, it was Angie and Jen.

In season 3 episode 9, when the group arrived in San Diego, Angie K made it look as if she was the host, which didn’t go down well with Jen. The latter poured a drink on Angie, citing that she did it for fun. Jen’s action made Angie furious, and from there, things got awkward between the two friends.

Later, she and Jen got involved in a fight where the former claimed that she paid for a lot of things to help out Jen. She mentioned that she opened her house for Coach Shah’s birthday but didn’t expect to pay for the party. In response, Jen said that Angie didn’t pay for the party and that the latter insisted to host Coach’s birthday.

Jen further stated that she gifted Angie an expensive necklace. The latter confessed that she did not want to keep Jen’s gifts and pointed out her ongoing legal case related to money laundering and wire fraud.

Towards the end of the episode, the ladies boarded a yacht where Angie and Jen sat separately. The latter was devastated by Angie’s behavior as she couldn’t believe that her friend would say such mean things when she was in a vulnerable position.

RHOSLC season 3 episode 9 recap

Episode 9 of RHOSLC season 3 started off with the ladies packing for their San Diego trip. Jen Shah, with the help of Angie K, organized the trip and invited Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Heather Gay.

Jen didn’t invite Angie Harrington and Danna Bui-Negrete. However, Meredith convinced her to invite Danna, who had irked Jen by calling her a “bully.”

Titled Not a Yacht of Fun, RHOSLC season 3 episode 9’s official synopsis read:

“Meredith convinces Jen to include Danna on the girl's trip, but when Angie K. claims the primary bedroom, she becomes a target; Heather, Lisa and Whitney take sides, but when Angie K. retaliates with an accusation against Jen, it becomes a war.”

On the first day of their San Diego trip, the ladies dealt with arguments more than having fun. Only time will tell whether the trip will turn into a nightmare.

RHOSLC season 3 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes