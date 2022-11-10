RHOSLC season 3 episode 7: Why are fans slamming Whitney after Heather pushed her out of the house?

The latest episode 7 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 featured another blowout between BFFs and cousins Whitney Rose and Heather Gay.

The two have been awkward with each other since their big fight during the cast’s trip to Arizona. Since they were back, Whitney seemed to have changed sides and questioned Heather’s choices. In episode 7 of RHOSLC, she went to Heather’s house to address all the issues between them.

During their conversation, Whitney told Heather that her husband Justin was fired from his job, which left the latter in shock. Heather mentioned that she didn’t know, and in response, Whitney stated that things were awkward between the two, therefore, she didn’t inform Heather about it.

But soon Whitney snapped at Heather, stating that she was expecting a call from the latter during her difficult time. Fans couldn’t believe Whitney accused Heather of not being a good friend when the latter didn’t even know that Justin was fired.

Eamon Paton-Usry @Eamon2Please Whitney is mad that Heather didn’t call to check on her about a thing she never told Heather about. #RHOSLC Whitney is mad that Heather didn’t call to check on her about a thing she never told Heather about. #RHOSLC https://t.co/3F0iljwdNN

Towards the end of the episode, the two ended up fighting and Heather pushed Whitney out of her house.

Fans felt that Whitney was deliberately fighting with Heather

Whitney Rose claimed to have visited Heather Gay to work on their friendship. But she brought up the topics that she knew would trigger Heather and were not at all related to them as friends. Whitney first threw shade at Heather for not being there for her when her husband Justin lost his job.

Heather mentioned that she didn’t know about it, otherwise, she would have been there for Whitney. The latter admitted that she didn’t inform Heather as they were in an awkward place in terms of their friendship. But Whitney later accused Heather of not calling her when Justin was fired from his job.

RHOSLC fans slammed Whitney for deliberately fighting with Heather. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

ewdayvid @ewdayvid I just don’t get why Whitney is pushing this fight, like Heather is apologizing is she not? Literally can’t say anything right it’s weird #rhoslc I just don’t get why Whitney is pushing this fight, like Heather is apologizing is she not? Literally can’t say anything right it’s weird #rhoslc

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR What is wrong with Whitney. This friendship with Heather is SO FIXABLE but she's looking for conflict. Am I missing something? #RHOSLC What is wrong with Whitney. This friendship with Heather is SO FIXABLE but she's looking for conflict. Am I missing something? #RHOSLC

Reality TV Junkie @xRealityJunkie Whitney is being completely unreasonable to Heather. She excepts people to listen to her, but isn’t giving others that same grace. What’s up with that? #RHOSLC Whitney is being completely unreasonable to Heather. She excepts people to listen to her, but isn’t giving others that same grace. What’s up with that? #RHOSLC

justin @justinnalexx Whitney better be on her knees apologizing to Heather at this reunion because the way she continues to mistreat her is unacceptable. How do you ask for distance then get mad she doesn’t know what’s going on. And you choosing Lisa over blood?? #RHOSLC Whitney better be on her knees apologizing to Heather at this reunion because the way she continues to mistreat her is unacceptable. How do you ask for distance then get mad she doesn’t know what’s going on. And you choosing Lisa over blood?? #RHOSLC https://t.co/mmCxOpglqX

𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕙 ♲︎ @han__lan so whitney just doesn’t share info in her life with heather and then is upset when she doesn’t reach out? #RHOSLC so whitney just doesn’t share info in her life with heather and then is upset when she doesn’t reach out? #RHOSLC

GOODBYE KYLE @tamragunvalson #rhoslc the way whitney was trying so hard to sneak in justin getting fired since she knew heather didn’t know the way whitney was trying so hard to sneak in justin getting fired since she knew heather didn’t know 💀 #rhoslc

dramabananna @dramabananna If Whitney didn’t tell Heather that Justin had been fired, how could she expect Heather to call?! #RHOSLC If Whitney didn’t tell Heather that Justin had been fired, how could she expect Heather to call?! #RHOSLC https://t.co/nU4mn7ZtbO

BasicBravoFan (Andrew, he/him) @BasicBravoFan Whitney struggles to communicate effectively. I’d go on defense mode too if I were Heather. #rhoslc Whitney struggles to communicate effectively. I’d go on defense mode too if I were Heather. #rhoslc

Real Housewives Gifs @housewifegifs Whitney, how was Heather supposed to be there for you when Justin was fired when you didn’t tell her??? #RHOSLC Whitney, how was Heather supposed to be there for you when Justin was fired when you didn’t tell her??? #RHOSLC https://t.co/kLVQqJAANK

Whitney not only kept accusing Heather of not being a good friend, she also brought up the Lisa Barlow drama that triggered Heather.

The Lisa-Heather feud started when Heather claimed her co-star wished for her dad well the day he died. Lisa, on the other hand, went on Twitter to reveal that she sent a get well soon message a few days before Heather’s father’s demise. The confusion led to a blowout between the two cast members.

In Episode 7, Whitney told Heather:

“The whole Twitter thing came out of nowhere, and I was upset with her [Lisa] about that, too. But she also felt like she was defending herself, and I can't argue that. We're not hearing Lisa's side of it, and she's accused of being a liar.”

This made Heather furious at Whitney as the latter took Lisa’s side. Heather responded:

“We're not, Whitney, because she is a liar. She wasn't there for me when my dad died, and I love how you're bringing up how right she was with the way she hurt me.”

The conversation led to a fight where Heather threw her mic out and pushed Whitney out of her house.

RHOSLC season 3 episode 7 recap

Episode 7 of RHOSLC season 3 started with Jen Shah and Angie Harrington’s fight outside the venue where Heather held auditions for her choir. Their feud was related to Angie’s husband Chris confessing to creating a fake Instagram account to troll Lisa. But the handle’s name (shahxposed) implied that the account was created to take a dig at Jen.

In RHOSLC episode 7, the heated argument was first instigated by Angie Katsanevas, who warned Angie Harrington not to come after Lisa. Jen then joined the conversation and yelled at Angie Harrington for the fake account drama. Things escalated when Lisa arrived and the feud went to another level.

Jen and Lisa were hurt by Heather’s behavior as well. The latter didn’t take a stand for Jen in the fight, and she told Lisa that she didn’t have any friends.

The drama will continue in the upcoming episode as well. Meanwhile, viewers can watch new episodes of RHOSLC season 3 every Wednesday at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

