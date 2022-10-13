RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 3: Who is Angie Harrington? Whitney Rose reveals her friend gave details on Lisa Barlow’s alleged affair

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Season 3 Episode 3, which aired on October 12, featured a big fight among the cast members.

In the latest episode, the housewives were in Arizona, where they went on a trip to celebrate Jen Shah before the final hearing of her legal case. Despite focusing on the actual cause, Whitney Rose was seen instigating a fight between Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks.

Whitney accused Meredith of putting the former in the middle by sharing information about Lisa’s affair rumors during Meredith’s visit to her house in Episode 2. But it was Whitney who told Meredith at the time that the rumors were true, as she heard from her friend and Lisa’s former BFF Angie Harrington.

Angie Harrington first appeared on RHOSLC in Season 2

In Season 2 of RHOSLC, Angie Harrington appeared as a “friend of” Lisa Barlow for a few episodes. But their friendship didn’t last after the two had a fight related to their business. Post parting ways with Lisa, Angie became good friends with Lisa’s then-nemesis Whitney and Heather Gay.

Angie will soon return to Season 3. Her bio, on Bravo’s site, reads:

“No stranger to the RHOSLC social scene, Angie Harrington has lived in Salt Lake for years with her husband and three sons. After a fallout last year with Lisa, Angie grows closer to Whitney and Heather.”

According to her Instagram profile, she describes herself as “Fashion, lifestyle, Amateur ufologist.”

Although she has not physically appeared in RHOSLC Season 3, she has become a part of a huge drama. In Episode 3, Whitney mentioned that Angie told her about Lisa’s alleged affairs. Angie’s name was initially brought up in a flashback video, showing Whitney and Meredith talking about the alleged affair at the former’s house.

Angie took a dig at Whitney on Twitter after watching the latest episode.

Why did Whitney and Heather fight in RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 3?

Whitney felt that the information she discussed with Meredith about Lisa Barlow in Episode 2 put her in a tough spot. To clear her conscience, Whitney told Lisa about the discussion and put all the blame on Meredith “by mistake.”

The misunderstanding ruined the evening, leaving Lisa heartbroken as she cried and screamed before going to her room. Whitney then tried to accuse Meredith once again of putting her in the middle, but the latter clarified that Whitney’s statements were confusing. Meredith further stated that she was clearing out her name because the details on Lisa’s alleged affairs came out of Whitney’s mouth, not hers.

Meredith also said that Heather too was blaming her for spreading rumors about the affair. In response, Heather stated that she didn’t know the whole story. To this, Whitney exclaimed, saying that Heather knew because Angie told them both at an NBA game. While Whitney kept on blaming Angie for sharing the information to both of them, Heather continued denying that she was aware of the same.

The episode ended with a lot of drama and tears. The official synopsis of RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 3, “Courtside Conundrum,” reads:

“Whitney shares information about her childhood with the group, shocking the other women. Meredith and Lisa have a short-lived clemency, but Heather calls out Meredith on her superiority complex. After an afternoon of activities around Arizona, Jen hosts a party in honor of Meredith, but chaos ensues.”

The third episode started with sisterhood, but ended with tension among the ladies. Meanwhile, viewers can watch the latest episode on Bravo’s site or check local listings for repeat telecasts.

RHOSLC Season 3 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

