RHOSLC 2022 (season 3) cast taglines: How are they different from season 2?

With every new season of RHOSLC (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), comes new drama and new taglines by the Housewives. After months of waiting, the Housewives are back with brand-new fiery taglines, giving viewers hints about what to expect this season of RHOSLC. The new season of the reality show will air on Wednesday at 9 pm. ET on Bravo.

Stars Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Meredith Marks have returned for season 3 of RHOSLC with the third set of taglines that are more intense than season 2 of the show.

Take a look at the housewives' new taglines in season 3.

Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, and other RHOSLC 2022 (season 3) cast members' taglines

1) Jen Shah

In season 2, Jen Shah was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with conspiracy to commit money laundering and telemarketing. At the time, she boasted that:

“The only thing [she was] guilty of is being Shah-mazing.”

However, after pleading guilty in July, her tagline for the new season has changed to:

“I'm fighting for my life, not your approval.”

2) Whitney Rose

After removing herself from the Mormon church during the last season of the Bravo show, Whitney has come up with a new tagline for the upcoming installment of RHOSLC:

“I'm more of a free spirit, without the Holy Spirit.”

In season 2, the 36-years-old's tagline was:

“In a town of beauties and beasts, there's only one wild rose.”

3) Heather Gay

Heather's tagline deals with her complicated relationship with Mormonism. In her new tagline, she gives a subtle hint about her memoir titled Bad Mormon, which will be released early next year. Her new tagline is:

“I may be a bad Mormon, but I'll always be a good time.”

Last season, her tagline was:

“I was raised a Mormon, but now, I'm raising a glass of champagne.”

4) Meredith Marks

Meredith's new tagline reflects her ongoing feud with Lisa Barlow. Her new tagline is:

“When I take a shot, I always hit my mark.”

In season 2, she drew a lot of criticism for her behavior, which was reflected in her tagline:

“I may be known for my ice, but I always bring the heat.”

5) Lisa Barlow

Similar to Meridith, Lisa’s tagline also hints at the tension between the duo. Her tagline for this season is:

“I’ll always have your back if you stop stabbing me in mine.”

In the previous season of RHOSLC, she was introduced with her tagline:

“You don't have to like me. I love myself enough for the both of us.”

Joining the returning stars in the new season of the reality series are three new friends, business owner Angie Katsanevas, real estate agent and entrepreneur Danna Bui-Negrete, and Salt Lake City native Angie Harrington.

RHOSLC premiered on Wednesday, September 28 on Bravo and has already hooked viewers. The synopsis of RHOSLC reads:

“Bravo's 'Real Housewives' franchise introduces American reality television series that peeks inside the unconventional lives of successful women living in or around Salt Lake City, Utah, who navigate an exclusive social circle in a city where religion, status and perfection are praised to the highest degree.”

It continues:

“Tensions run high as the women juggle conversations of cults, court room drama, family drama and everything in between as they create their own paradises filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses and brands.”

Tune in on Wednesday to watch the new episode of RHOSLC on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes