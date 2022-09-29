RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 1: Why are fans not convinced with Lisa Barlow’s apology for her “hot mic” moment?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) has returned with a brand new season on Bravo. Season 3 Episode 1 featured Lisa Barlow trying to apologize to Meredith Mark’s husband, Seth, for the infamous “hot mic” moment.

In the previous season, Lisa ruined her ten years of friendship with Meredith after going on a rant in a room with her mic on. The rant was about her BFF Meredith, but the things she said were inappropriate. Lisa slut-shamed Meredith and also made snarky comments about the latter’s husband.

♉️ ALIEN SUPERSTAR 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ Lisa didn’t even try to apologize - she just made excuses for her behavior. Lisa is having a problem apologizing because she doesn’t think she’s wrong and she meant what she said #RHOSLC Lisa didn’t even try to apologize - she just made excuses for her behavior. Lisa is having a problem apologizing because she doesn’t think she’s wrong and she meant what she said #RHOSLC https://t.co/CaMDs1Gv8n

Although her blow-out happened privately, people heard every word as her mic was on. Since then, the friendship between Lisa and Meredith has been ruined.

Lisa’s apology in RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 1

In the latest episode of Season 3, she approached Meredith at Jen Shah’s party to say “hi,” and to mention that she would like to talk to her about the rant incident.

Lisa greeted Meredith’s husband, Seth, and brought the incident up. She apologized to him and started giving reasons why she went on a rant and that she didn’t mean any such thing to happen. Seth was not convinced by her apology but was calmly listening to her.

Lisa said:

“Seth, I can’t even believe I said those things. I don’t feel that way about Meredith, I don’t feel that way about you. I don’t…like I don’t.”

Seth responded by saying that Lisa’s behavior was hurtful and that it surprised him as he thought he knew her.

Lisa, who was in tears, further stated:

“I hope you can understand that I literally have not been able to sleep. Like it’s weighing on me. Like John said it’s going to be okay, but it doesn’t feel like it.”

Lisa continued by saying that she didn’t mean what she said about Meredith and Seth in Season 2 of RHOSLC. She mentioned that she didn’t even remember the things she said as it was a rant triggered by layers of hurt.

Meredith stood a little further with Jen when Seth and Lisa were conversing. Meredith was annoyed with Lisa apologizing at someone’s party when she had two months to approach Meredith and apologize to her.

After Lisa left, Seth came to her wife and said:

“That is…she seems to be excusing it, not taking accountability for it. Is it an apology when you are excusing the behavior?”

Meredith and Jen said “no” together.

Fans claim Lisa’s apology isn’t real

Like Seth and Meredith, RHOSLC fans didn’t seem to believe Lisa’s apology. Viewers were not convinced by the reasons that she gave Seth.

Take a look at RHOSLC fans’ reactions:

Let It Be @trene_r Lisa was telling the biggest lie in the world to Seth. She knew exactly what she was saying. She had months to apologize & waited till cameras went up to make an attempt. Lisa Barlow is fake but that's nothing new. #RHOSLC Lisa was telling the biggest lie in the world to Seth. She knew exactly what she was saying. She had months to apologize & waited till cameras went up to make an attempt. Lisa Barlow is fake but that's nothing new. #RHOSLC

Betty Friedayum @BettyFriedayum Honestly, I’d feel the same way as Meredith about not wanting to repair the relationship with Lisa if a supposed friend of mine said such vile things about me, and then didn’t make an effort to apologize until the cameras were rolling again #RHOSLC Honestly, I’d feel the same way as Meredith about not wanting to repair the relationship with Lisa if a supposed friend of mine said such vile things about me, and then didn’t make an effort to apologize until the cameras were rolling again #RHOSLC

Brannon @brannona Lisa does not know how to apologize #RHOSLC Lisa does not know how to apologize #RHOSLC

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

Now she's just blabbing all her bs and feelings to Seth 🤔🤔 So has Lisa "not been sleeping" for the whole 2 months she hasn't contacted Meredith to apologize?Now she's just blabbing all her bs and feelings to Seth🤔🤔 #RHOSLC So has Lisa "not been sleeping" for the whole 2 months she hasn't contacted Meredith to apologize?Now she's just blabbing all her bs and feelings to Seth😒 🤔🤔 #RHOSLC https://t.co/e7JDWT4Sya

Blabbing Bravo. @blabbingbravo Lisa had all that time to apologize, but now she's on camera crying a river is Seth's face. #RHOSLC Lisa had all that time to apologize, but now she's on camera crying a river is Seth's face. #RHOSLC https://t.co/mdKFVt1KqS

RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 1 started with Lisa discussing the “hot mic” incident with Heather Gay. The latter advised her to apologize to Meredith. Meredith, on the other hand, was seen questioning Lisa’s finances and affair rumors.

The official synopsis of RHOSLC Season 3 premiere episode, titled Revenge Marks the Spot, read:

"The women of Salt Lake City are back. Jen attempts to reunite the ladies at Coach Shah’s 51st birthday party. Lisa’s salacious rant has redefined her friendship with Meredith, but Meredith reveals some alleged Lisa rumors of her own. Jen prepares for pretrial meetings in New York. Whitney turns to Heather for support as she begins to break all ties with the Mormon Church.”

The first episode also featured Jen discussing her legal case and Whitney Rose cutting off her name from the Mormon Church.

RHOSLC Season 3 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

